Indian car market is witnessing increasing number of first-time buyers

Published Aug 26, 2024

While buying a new car, consumers often focus on the value for money factor

Value for money (VFM) of cars depends on multiple aspects like cost effectiveness, product quality, after-sales service, cost of ownership, practicality, resale value etc

Here are some of the best VFM cars for the first time buyers

Affordable price, cheap operational cost, practicality make Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 a VFM car for the first time buyers

With hatchback's practicality blending with SUV stance, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is another VFM car in the list for first time buyers

Practicality, wide range of features, peppy engines, good resale value make Maruti Suzuki Swift one of the best VFM cars in India

Hyundai Grand i10 too is a VFM car with an upmarket touch, practical features

Tata Tiago sits in same league with some of the best technology on offer in its segment, affordable pricing and practicality on offer

Tiago's sibling Tigor too comes promising similar features and is another VFM car
