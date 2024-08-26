While buying a new car, consumers often focus on the value for money factor
Value for money (VFM) of cars depends on multiple aspects like cost effectiveness, product quality, after-sales service, cost of ownership, practicality, resale value etc
Here are some of the best VFM cars for the first time buyers
Affordable price, cheap operational cost, practicality make Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 a VFM car for the first time buyers
With hatchback's practicality blending with SUV stance, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is another VFM car in the list for first time buyers
Practicality, wide range of features, peppy engines, good resale value make Maruti Suzuki Swift one of the best VFM cars in India
Hyundai Grand i10 too is a VFM car with an upmarket touch, practical features
Tata Tiago sits in same league with some of the best technology on offer in its segment, affordable pricing and practicality on offer
Tiago's sibling Tigor too comes promising similar features and is another VFM car