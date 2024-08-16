Volkswagen delivers 1,000th India 2.0 cars through CSD

Volkswagen has announced that they have delivered 1,000th India 2.0 cars through CSD (Canteen Stores Department). The 1,000th car that was delivered to through CSD was a Virtus . While the sales, of the sedans are slowing down in India, the Virtus is still going strong.

Volkswagen Virtus Onam Edition launched

The brand recently launched Onam Edition for the Virtus and Taigun. Both vehicles will come with front parking sensors, dual-tone horn, puddle lamps, a TSI badge on the fender and much more. Apart from this, there are no changes to the vehicles.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Volkswagen Virtus 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.56 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Verna 1497 cc 1497 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10.96 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda City 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.82 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Toyota Belta 1462 cc 1462 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Skoda Slavia 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10.69 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Ciaz 1462 cc 1462 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 9.40 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Volkswagen Virtus specs

Volkswagen Virtus is offered with two engine petrol engine options. First, there is a 1.0-litre which is a three-cylinder unit that is turbocharged. It produces 113 bhp of max power and 175 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Apart from the 1.0-litre TSI, the Virtus is also available with a 1.5-litre TSI engine. It puts out 148 bhp of max power and 250 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The engine also features ACT or Active Cylinder Technology which helps in increasing fuel efficiency.

Also Read : Volkswagen extends service support to flood-affected customers across India

New touchpoints inaugurated

Volkswagen has launched six new customer touchpoints in cities such as Calicut, Trivandrum, and Kochi, along with a new body shop facility in Kochi. This expansion represents a notable growth for Volkswagen in Kerala, increasing its presence to 21 sales and 16 service centers within the state. The newly established body shop in Kochi is equipped with 11 service bays and provides comprehensive body repair services.

Volkswagen also recently announced that it will extend service and maintenance support to customers across the flood-affected states across India. VW will support customers in Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka and Gujarat, and is offering complimentary roadside assistance.

First Published Date: