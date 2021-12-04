Urus is set to be Lamborghini's bestseller, sells 16,000 units in four years

Lamborghini Urus is one of the most successful cars from the Italian supercar manufacturer. It's been four years, Lamborghini has launched its Urus SUV that changed the course of the automaker. The SUV has been so successful that it sold 16,000 units in four years since its inception.

Lamborghini launched the Urus SUV on 4th December 2017, as the third model in the brand's portfolio next to Huracan and Aventador. Lamborghini Urus even broke the record of Gallardo that sold 14,022 units across all variants between 2004 and 2014. Also, Lamborghini Urus SUV is on the way to surpassing the accumulative sales of Huracan, which is still in business since 2014.

In short, the luxury SUV is all set to become the Italian car major's bestselling model ever. As the automaker reveals another interesting fact, 85 per cent of the Lamborghini Urus buyers are new to the brand. This is clearly helping the automaker to expand its consumer base.

The demand for Urus is so high, that Lamborghini has doubled the Sant’Agata Bolognese plant premises from 80,000 to 160,000 square meters and created a new production facility, paint shop, office building, logistic warehouse, test track, a second trigeneration plant, and energy hub. Also, it hired more than 700 employees as well.

Lamborghini has revealed that Urus has brought 40 per cent growth in the automaker's profitability in 2018. In 2018, the auto supercar brand had a turnover of 1.415 billion euro, which increased to 1.81 billion euro in 2019. In 2020, despite the pandemic shock and global economic meltdown, Lamborghini witnessed a hike of 1.61 billion euro in profit from the 2018 level.

Lamborghini is now working on a facelift version of Urus that is likely to come with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. There will be a higher performance-focused variant as well.

Lamborghini Urus is powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine that is capable of churning out 650 PS of power and 850 Nm of torque. Urus is one of the fastest ICE-powered SUVs, with the capability to accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 305 kmph.