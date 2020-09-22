Toyota Urban Cruiser to launch in India on Wednesday: Price expectation

Toyota will launch the Urban Cruiser SUV in the Indian market on Wednesday (September 23). It is the second installment from the Toyota-Suzuki strategic partnership for the Indian market after Glanza which is a rebranded version of the popular Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

For the uninitiated, the Urban Cruiser is basically a spin off of the Vitara Brezza which was once a segment leading car. The new Urban Cruiser will sit in the hotly contested sub-4 meter SUV segment which is currently occupied by the already established rivals such as the Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300 and the recently launched Kia Sonet.

As far as pricing goes, the Urban Cruiser will be placed as a slightly more premium offering against its donor model. While Brezza start from ₹734,000 and extends up to ₹111,5000 (ex-showroom), Urban Cruiser will be based on the higher trims of the Brezza and hence will start somewhere from around ₹9 lakh and extend up to ₹12 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Urban Cruiser SUV will source power from a K-Series 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol powertrain. The gearbox will include both, Manual Transmission (MT) and Automatic Transmission (AT) options. The company has also announced that the AT variants will get advanced Lithium-Ion battery featuring an Integrated Starter Generator.

Pre-bookings for the Urban Cruiser SUV has already begun and the deliveries will commence soon after the launch.