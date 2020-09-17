Meet Suzuki Swace: Another love child from Toyota-Suzuki alliance

Suzuki (global) has recently introduced the new Swace station wagon which is a rebadged version of the Corolla Estate for the European market.

The new Swace is another installment from the Toyota-Suzuki partnership which churns out cross-badged models between the two in select markets. This is the second Toyota-based offering in Europe after the Suzuki ACross, which is based on the Toyota RAV-4 SUV.

(Also Read: Toyota Yaris sets benchmark for small car safety with Euro NCAP's 5-star rating)

Getting back to the Suzuki Swace, the new model gets some minor cosmetic revisions here and there which differentiate it from its donor car. The Swace features a Suzuki-styled front main grille and there is also a redesigned bumper at the front. It also gets a different design for the alloy wheels.

Inside, it gets a Suzuki-specific steering wheel inside and there's a standard Corolla's 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There's also wireless smartphone charging along with ambient lighting and heated front seats on the feature's list. Thanks to its body style, the Swace gets a pretty spacious boot of 596 litres with a max volume of 1,606 litres.

Under the hood, the Swace is plonked with a 1.8-litre petrol hybrid unit which is shared with the Corolla Estate. This 96 hp four-cylinder petrol engine works in conjunction with a 71 hp electric motor and is paired with a CVT automatic transmission. While the cumulative output from the powertrain remains unconfirmed at the moment, it is claimed to do 0-100 kmph sprint in 11.1 seconds and its top speed has been rated at 180 kmph.

(Also Read: Toyota ropes in Ayushmann Khurrana as brand ambassador for Urban Cruiser SUV)

What's to be noted is that it is unlikely to come to the Indian shores. However, Toyota is gearing up to launch the Urban Cruiser in India which comes based on the Maruti Suzuki's Vitara Brezza sub-compact SUV.