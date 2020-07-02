Suzuki has announced a new plug-in hybrid SUV, named Across, for Europe. The SUV is based on Toyota RAV4 SUV. The Suzuki Across is the first product to come out of the two carmakers’ joint venture to produce vehicles. Suzuki will launch the new Across in Europe later this year.

As the SUV is based on the Toyota RAV4, there are several similarities between the two vehicles. However, the Suzuki Across can stand out with some minor changes in design, both inside and out.

The front face of the Suzuki Across is slightly different from Toyota RAV 4. It gets the characteristic Suzuki grille along with redesigned bumpers as well as the new headlamp cluster. It also gets 19-inch light alloy wheels.

The changes are even more discreet in the interior, where we see both the new steering wheel and instrument panel. The 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system comes with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and MirrorLink.

The Suzuki Across SUV boasts of a different steering wheel and instrument panel.





Under the hood of the Suzuki Across is a plug-in hybrid set of the RAV4, which combines a 2.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine with two electric motors - one on the front axle and one on the rear. Suzuki says the front-wheel drive engine produces 182 horsepower and 270 Nm of torque, and the rear offers another 54 hp and draws energy from an 18.1 kWh battery mounted on the car's floor.

As in the RAV4, the suspension consists of McPherson struts at the front and double wishbones at the rear, while the weight of the new Suzuki model reaches 1,940 kg.

No further details have been released so far, although the Japanese carmaker claims Suzuki claims that the new Across is capable of covering 75 kms on electric and CO2 emissions do not exceed 22 grams per kilometres.

So far, Toyota has produced, or is in process of manufacturing, two Suzuki vehicles. In India, Toyota has already come out with Glanza hatchback, a rebadged Maruti Suzuki Baleno. The carmaker has also announced that it will launch its own version of Maruti Suzuki’s popular compact SUV Vitara Brezza soon. Toyota also plans to produce the Corolla sedan for Suzuki.

Toyota Motor and Suzuki Motor had decided to join hands to produce cars for each other in India as Toyota aims to increase its market share in the fast-growing country dominated by its smaller rival. The carmakers said that the agreement would cover vehicles including gasoline hybrids.