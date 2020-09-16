Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced leading Bollywood actor, singer and youth icon Ayushmann Khurrana as the Brand Ambassador for the all-new Toyota Urban Cruiser. The Urban Cruiser SUV is set to be launched next week on September 23. Pre-bookings for the Urban Cruiser SUV has already begun.

The Urban Cruiser sub-compact SUV will be Toyota's second spin-off of a Maruti car, the first one being the Baleno hatchback which is sold as the Glanza in the Indian market.

The new Urban Cruiser SUV comes powered from a new K-Series 1.5 litre, four-cylinder petrol powertrain. It is going to be available in two gearbox choices - Manual Transmission (MT) and Automatic Transmission (AT). Toyota has revealed that all the AT variants will feature advanced Lithium-Ion battery along with an Integrated Starter Generator.

Sharing his thoughts on the announcement, Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “Ayushmann Khurrana is an exemplar of a self-made actor, someone who is extremely versatile and respected by critics and audience alike. His story is an inspiration to many young people and resonates the spirit of the all-new Urban Cruiser. Toyota as a brand has a similar story – we are one of the largest, most respected automobile companies in the world constantly pushing the boundaries. We are innovative and introduce products and services that are relevant, valuable and truly connects with our customers. The all-new Urban Cruiser is one such offering for those who aspire to own a Toyota SUV at an early stage in their lives."

Talking about this association with Toyota Urban Cruiser, Ayushmann Khurrana said, “When people ask me about my journey, the love and respect I have earned in the entertainment industry, I always say ‘Respect is simply an outcome of what I have done’. Therefore, I love the idea of ‘respect’ being the mantra of the Urban Cruiser. I am thrilled to be associated with Toyota Urban Cruiser and look forward to sharing more details about the young urban SUV".

Ayushmann Khurrana will campaign for the Toyota Urban Cruiser through various electronic and print communications. This will be a part of Toyota’s overall marketing strategy for this year, aimed at endearing Brand Toyota to young achievers. The belief that respect cannot be demanded; it must be earned is at the core of Toyota Urban Cruiser’s communication campaign.