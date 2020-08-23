Top features of Toyota Urban Cruiser to look out for

Toyota Kirloskar Motor recently started bookings for its upcoming Urban Cruiser sub-compact SUV. It can be reserved at a token amount of ₹11,000 and the prices are expected to be announced near the festive season this year.

It is going to be available with an 1.5 litre 4 cylinder petrol engine with an advanced Li-on battery with ISG (integrated starter generator) in all automatic variants. It will get features like torque assist, regenerative braking and idle start/stop.

(Also Read: Lease a Fortuner: Toyota brings out leasing and subscription service in India)

On the outside there will be 6 monotone colour options - Blue, Brown, White, Orange, Silver, and Grey, as well as 3 dual tone colors - Blue/Black, Brown/Black and Orange/White.

Toyota Urban Cruiser in dual tone Brown/Black colour.

At the front, it is going to benefit from a dynamic grille with chrome slats. The unique looking grille will be flanked by full LED headlamps and the tail lamps will also be LED units. The SUV will roll on diamond cut 16-inch alloy wheels which look similar to the ones found on its donor model. On the inside, it is going to feature dual tone dark brown interiors with ergonomically wide and spacious cabin.

Some of the key features on the upcoming Urban Cruiser SUV will include push start and stop, automatic climate control which will be standard across all variants, smart playcast touchscreen, rain sensing wipers, cruise control and electrochromic rear view mirror.

(Also Read: Amazon to help Toyota build cloud-based data services for connected cars)

TKM is expected to price the Urban Cruiser slightly above the Brezza from Maruti Suzuki. When launched, the Urban Cruiser SUV will go on to rival the likes of the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, upcoming Kia Sonet and Nissan Magnite.