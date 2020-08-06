Saying that Nissan is betting big on the Magnite will be an understatement. It is much more than that. Perhaps, Magnite is the brand’s ‘last hope’ to revive Nissan. It will also determine how much the brand will wield as it and Renault rejig their respective roles in the market.

The Magnite Concept broke cover a few days back and the first look at the subcompact SUV reflected Nissan’s seriousness to get a grip back on the market which seems to be sliding away towards the Koreans, especially in the compact SUV space.

The Magnite indeed looks promising in its concept avatar, but how closely it will relate to the production-spec model will determine if it strikes the right chords with the Indian audience.

The subcompact SUV's exteriors have been crafted by Nissan's global design team with inputs from its Indian team. Shedding light on the Magnite's exteriors, Nissan recently shared ideas which shaped up its concept version. As per the company, the subcompact SUV has been designed with three Japanese values - Kabuku, Sui and Inase - which are the core elements of its design. Kabuku means pioneer and a game-changer, Sui stands for purity of purpose and Inase means dynamic and vibrant energy.

Kei Kyu, Future Design Director, Nissan Motor Corporation, said, “We closely studied Indian and Japanese cultures for a car whose design sensibilities bring together the best of both worlds. In the process, we found compelling inspirations that resonate with the modern urban consumer’s personality and dynamism. The Nissan Magnite concept is the true spirit of India on wheels."

As far as pictures go, the Magnite concept does look appealing so far and conveys the themes from which it is said to have been derived.

It will be interesting to see the kind of impact the Magnite makes in the market, especially at a time when the rivals are also targeting the exact same set of audience.