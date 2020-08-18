Amazon to help Toyota build cloud-based data services for connected cars

Toyota Motor and Amazon Web Services, an Amazon.com company, are expanding their global collaboration, applying AWS's vast portfolio of services to expand Toyota's Mobility Services Platform, an ecosystem to help Toyota engineers develop, deploy, and manage the next generation of data-driven mobility services for driver and passenger safety, security, comfort, and convenience in Toyota's cloud-connected vehicles.

Toyota's MSPF leverages the reliability and scalability of AWS's global infrastructure, as well as development expertise from AWS Professional Services, to meet the challenge of processing and analysing data from operations within Toyota's worldwide fleet of connected vehicles. The MSPF and its application programming interfaces (API) will enable Toyota to collect data from connected vehicles and apply it towards vehicle design and development, new contextual services such as car share, rideshare, full-service lease, and new corporate and consumer services such as proactive vehicle maintenance notifications and driving behaviour-based insurance.

The collaboration between Toyota and AWS extends to Toyota's entire enterprise, and will help build a foundation for streamlined and secure data sharing throughout the company and accelerate its move toward CASE (Connected, Autonomous/Automated, Shared and Electric) mobility technologies.

In expanding Toyota's relationship with AWS, Shigeki Tomoyama, Chief Information & Security Officer and Chief Production Officer at Toyota Motor Corporation, said, "Connectivity drives all of the processes of development, production, sales and service in the automotive business. Expanding our agreement with AWS to strengthen our vehicle data platform will be a major advantage for CASE activities within Toyota."

"Toyota is leveraging the unmatched breadth and depth of AWS services to transform how it develops and manages new mobility services across its entire ecosystem of connected vehicles around the world," said Andy Jassy, CEO of AWS. "By running on AWS, with its high performance, functionality, and security, Toyota is able to innovate quickly across its enterprise and continue to lead the automotive industry in delivering the quality of experiences that customers expect."