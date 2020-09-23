Toyota Urban Cruiser launch today: Live and latest updates

Toyota Urban Cruiser is a rebadged version of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza but seeks to carve out a niche identity for itself.
Urban Cruiser claims to be more premium and Toyota is looking at the sub-compact SUV to give it a firm grasp in the smaller car segment.
Toyota Urban Cruiser is all set to be launched today in what would be yet another player in the highly-contested sub-compact SUV space in India. The segment is lucrative but is also tightly fought and Toyota's entry with the Urban Cruiser is good news for prospective buyers as it further expands the number of options available.
The field already has established players like Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza - of which Urban Cruiser is a spin off, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300 while the recently-launched Kia Sonet has also promised upheavals of tectonic proportions.
Toyota would be hoping that its success with big cars in India - just look at the popularity of Innova Crysta and Fortuner - will help its cause in the sub-compact SUV segment too and Urban Cruiser is able to find its intended mark.
Catch live and latest updates from the Urban Cruiser launch event here:
23 Sep 2020, 10:30:03 AM IST
Changing colours
Urban Cruiser will be available in six single-colour choices. The top variant gets three dual-tone colour options.
23 Sep 2020, 09:59:45 AM IST
Hybrid anyone?
Brezza's mild-hybrid technology finds a place in the Urban Cruiser as well. But much like in the Maruti, this would only be available in the auto transmission options.
23 Sep 2020, 09:29:27 AM IST
What's under the hood?
Urban Cruiser will get the same 1.5-litre petrol engine that is found inside the Brezza.
23 Sep 2020, 09:28:48 AM IST
Style and substance?
Urban Cruiser will also get diamond cut 16-inch alloy wheels, rain sensing wipers, automatic climate control (standard across all variants), cruise control and electrochromic rear view mirror.
23 Sep 2020, 08:25:59 AM IST
Cabin chronicles
While the cabin of the Urban Cruiser is expected to be largely similar to the Brezza, it is done in brown upholstery while the Maruti product is in a full black colour theme.
23 Sep 2020, 08:25:20 AM IST
What's in a look?
Toyota has attempted to give Urban Cruiser slight design updates that seek to set it apart from the Brezza. Therefore, the Toyota product gets a new and more imposing front grille and a reworked bumper.
23 Sep 2020, 08:00:22 AM IST
Toyota-Maruti Suzuki strategic partnership
Urban Cruiser will be the second product offered in the Indian market under its strategic partnership with Maruti Suzuki.
Glanza was the first such product and has fared reasonably well. It is based on Baleno from Maruti Suzuki.
23 Sep 2020, 07:59:25 AM IST
Small size, big dreams
Toyota has had a lot of success in India courtesy cars like Innova Crysta and Fortuner. MPV and full-sized SUVs aside, there's not been much joy, however, for it here.
Urban Cruiser will carry a whole lot of expectations because it does enter a segment that is robust and rising.