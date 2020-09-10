Toyota announces ‘Respect Package’ for customers who pre-booked Urban Cruiser

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday announced the launch of a special ‘Respect Package’ as an early-movers advantage for customers who have pre-booked the Urban Cruiser SUV.

Toyota informs that customers who've booked the car even before the launch will enjoy 'a no-cost periodic maintenance' for up to 2 years.

Commenting on the announcement of the Customer Appreciation Package, Mr. Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, TKM, said, “We are truly touched by the response the ‘Opening of Bookings’ for the Urban Cruiser has received, across the country. The Respect Package is our way to express our gratitude to our customers and welcome them to the Toyota family. The Urban Cruiser will be fully revealed in a launch event this festive season, with announcements on the pricing, variants and delivery schedule."

The new Urban Cruiser SUV comes powered from a new K-Series 1.5 litre, four-cylinder petrol powertrain. It is going to be available in two gearbox choices - Manual Transmission (MT) and Automatic Transmission (AT). Toyota has revealed that all the AT variants will feature advanced Lithium-Ion battery along with an Integrated Starter Generator.

On the outside, the Urban Cruiser will roll on 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels and an array of monotone and dual tone colour options. (More information here)

The bookings for the Urban Cruiser have already commenced at a token amount of ₹11,000 through online orders or company's authorised dealerships.

Expect the launch to take place by the end of September.