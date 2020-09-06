Toyota India has recently taken the wraps off the Yaris Limited Edition Black. The pricing of the new dark-themed Yaris isn't announced yet but expect it cost around ₹15,000 more than the V (O) trim it is likely based on.

As the name suggests, the Yaris Limited Edition Black gets an all-back theme. This colour has been offered in the Yaris for the very first time and adds to the overall sporty appeal of the sedan. It comes with contrasting chrome surrounds around the headlamps and tail-lamps. It has also received new alloy wheels. On the inside, it gets new ambient lighting strips on the door pads and a black line over the upholstery. Save for these changes, rest of the details remain the same.

Some of the feature highlights on the new Yaris include a touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, climate control, a multi-info display, cruise control, keyless entry with push button start, and powered driver’s seat. Its standard safety kit includes features such as 7 airbags, front and rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, and electronic stability control.

The Yaris Limited Edition Black likely gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine that's rated to develop 107 PS of maximum power and 140 Nm of peak torque. The transmission options may include a 6-speed manual and CVT options.

Some of the rivals to the Hyundai Verna includes Honda City, VW Vento, Skoda Rapid, and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. Globally, the car has been given a facelift, but the Indian market is yet to receive the updated model.

TKM managed to sell a total of 5,555 units in the domestic market in the month of August. (Full details here)