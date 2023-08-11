Urban Cruiser Taisor nameplate trademarked in India. Is this Toyota’s Fronx-based SUV?

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has trademarked the ‘Urban Cruiser Taisor’ nameplate in India and it’s quite likely that this will be the name of the automaker’s upcoming subcompact SUV. The automaker exited the subcompact SUV space with the discontinuation of the Urban Cruiser (badge-engineered Vitara Brezza) and will re-enter with another badge-engineered Maruti, the Fronx. This is expected to be the brand’s next launch after the Toyota Rumion .

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx shares its underpinnings with the new generation Baleno but gets a more butch look inspired by the Grand Vitara. It won’t be surprising if Toyota opts for a styling similar to its Urban Cruiser Hyryder. What we do know is that the Fronx and the upcoming Taisor are likely to share most components, as badge-engineered models tend to be. Expect to see a revised grille, tailgate, bumpers, and new alloys among subtle styling updates to make it visually different from the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.

The 1.2-litre NA petrol is the more popular option on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. It needs to be seen if the Toyota Taisor gets the turbo petrol too (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

The cabin will largely retain the same design and equipment levels with minor tweaks including new upholstery, colours and more. The Fronx is fairly loaded with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 360-degree camera, a head-up display, wireless charging and more.

The Fronx is offered with two engine options including the 1.0-litre BoosterJet turbo petrol with 99 bhp and 147 Nm of peak torque, as well as the more popular 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with 88 bhp. It’s unclear as to which engine option will be offered on Taisor. Both engines are paired with a 5-speed manual. Automatic transmission options include a 6-speed torque converter on the turbo petrol, whereas the 1.2 NA uses a more cost-effective 5-speed AMT.

If Toyota opts to retail the turbo petrol engine, it will be a first for the automaker in India. That said, a CNG variant is also likely to join the stable considering it’s already available on the Fronx. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is expected to arrive around the festive period this year. But before that, the automaker is gearing up to introduce the Rumion, which is another badge-engineered offering based on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. The company will also begin deliveries of the Vellfire from November onwards.

