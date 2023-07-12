HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Fronx Cng Launched, Prices Start At 8.41 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG launched, prices start at 8.41 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has introduced the S-CNG powertrain for the Fronx. It will be sold in two variants - Sigma and Delta. They are priced at 8.41 lakh and 9.27 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. Maruti is claiming a fuel efficiency figure of 28.51 km/kg. The Fronx CNG will be going against the recently launched Hyundai Exter CNG.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 12 Jul 2023, 13:59 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be offered through the Nexa retail chain of Maruti Suzuki. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be offered through the Nexa retail chain of Maruti Suzuki.

Maruti Suzuki currently has the largest portfolio of CNG vehicles. They have sold more than 1.4 million S-CNG vehicles in the Indian market. As of now, they have 15 CNG models that are on sale. The manufacturer started pushing the CNG powertrain when they decided to move on from diesel engines.

Powering the Fronx CNG is the same 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine. It produces a max power output of 88.50 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 113 Nm at 4,400 rpm. While running on CNG, the power output falls to 76 bhp at 6,000 rpm and torque output is decreased to 98.5Nm at 4,300 rpm. The CNG powertrain comes mated to only a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Fronx (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
₹ 7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Hyundai Venue (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue
₹ 7.53 - 12.72 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Cng (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz Cng
₹ 7.55 - 10.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 7.61 - 11.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300
₹ 7.96 - 13.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Comet Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Comet Ev
₹ 7.98 - 9.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

With the Petrol-only Fronx, the 1.2-litre engine also gets a 5-speed AMT apart from the 5-speed manual gearbox. Maruti Suzuki is also brought back the 1.0-litre BoosterJet engine from the Baleno RS for the Fronx. It puts out 98 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 148 Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV: First Drive Review

Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said “The FRONX S-CNG, with its new-age appeal and dynamic road presence, is aimed at customers who are not only trailblazers at heart but also environmentally conscious. Ever since its introduction at this year’s Auto Expo, the FRONX has received an overwhelming response owing to its sporty design language, advanced powertrain, and premium technology."

He added, “In 2010, we introduced our first CNG-equipped model, and since then, we have sold more than 1.4 million S-CNG vehicles in the country, which is a true testament to our customers’ trust and faith in our technology. We are confident that the FRONX S-CNG will increase the share of S-CNG cars in our overall sales, and further strengthen our green mobility portfolio, now consisting of 15 models which is the best in the industry."

First Published Date: 12 Jul 2023, 13:30 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 349 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
71% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 265 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
VROKLA Leak Proof Spray Leakage Repair Waterproof Spray for Leakage Roof Waterproof Sealant Spray Rubber Paint for Waterproofing Spray Water Leakage Spray Waterproof Leak Filler Spray (Black, 450ml)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.