Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG launched, prices start at 8.41 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has introduced the S-CNG powertrain for the Fronx. It will be sold in two variants - Sigma and Delta. They are priced at ₹8.41 lakh and ₹9.27 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. Maruti is claiming a fuel efficiency figure of 28.51 km/kg. The Fronx CNG will be going against the recently launched Hyundai Exter CNG.

Maruti Suzuki currently has the largest portfolio of CNG vehicles. They have sold more than 1.4 million S-CNG vehicles in the Indian market. As of now, they have 15 CNG models that are on sale. The manufacturer started pushing the CNG powertrain when they decided to move on from diesel engines.

Powering the Fronx CNG is the same 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine. It produces a max power output of 88.50 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 113 Nm at 4,400 rpm. While running on CNG, the power output falls to 76 bhp at 6,000 rpm and torque output is decreased to 98.5Nm at 4,300 rpm. The CNG powertrain comes mated to only a 5-speed manual gearbox.

With the Petrol-only Fronx, the 1.2-litre engine also gets a 5-speed AMT apart from the 5-speed manual gearbox. Maruti Suzuki is also brought back the 1.0-litre BoosterJet engine from the Baleno RS for the Fronx. It puts out 98 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 148 Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV: First Drive Review

Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said “The FRONX S-CNG, with its new-age appeal and dynamic road presence, is aimed at customers who are not only trailblazers at heart but also environmentally conscious. Ever since its introduction at this year’s Auto Expo, the FRONX has received an overwhelming response owing to its sporty design language, advanced powertrain, and premium technology."

He added, “In 2010, we introduced our first CNG-equipped model, and since then, we have sold more than 1.4 million S-CNG vehicles in the country, which is a true testament to our customers’ trust and faith in our technology. We are confident that the FRONX S-CNG will increase the share of S-CNG cars in our overall sales, and further strengthen our green mobility portfolio, now consisting of 15 models which is the best in the industry."

