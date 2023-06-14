Maruti Suzuki Invicto bookings to start on 19th June, will be the new flagship

Maruti Suzuki is preparing to launch its most expensive vehicle in the Indian market. It will be called Invicto and will share its underpinnings with the Toyota Innova Hycross. The Invicto will be the new flagship vehicle for Maruti Suzuki and will be unveiled on 5th July. The pre-bookings for the Invicto will open on 19th June.

Maruti Invicto will look very similar to the Toyota Innova Hycross. This is because it will be a rebadged product and will be produced and supplied by Toyota to Maruti Suzuki. However, Maruti will make some changes so that people can recognize it as Invicto instead of Innova Hycross.

As of now, these changes have not been confirmed. However, it is expected that there will be a new front and rear bumper, Maruti badges and the grille could be slightly different as well. What else can be changed are the elements of the headlamps and the tail lamps. There could be changes to the upholstery as well as the feature list.

Powering the Invicto will be a 2.0-litre petrol engine that will be sold in two configurations, hybrid and non-hybrid. The non-hybrid engine produces 171 bhp and 205 Nm. It will come mated to a CVT automatic transmission. The hybrid version of the engine will produce 183 bhp and will be mated to an eCVT automatic gearbox.

The new MPV will be sold in 7 and 8-seater options but the variant line-up is expected to be different than the Innova Hycross. The feature list will include a touchscreen infotainment system, digital driver's display, connected car technology, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats and much more.

Also Read : Innova-based Maruti Invicto preps for India: What do these names even mean?

Maruti Suzuki Invicto will sit above the Grand Vitara which is also co-developed with Toyota and is the current flagship SUV of the brand. The prices are not yet revealed. However, it would be in the same ballpark as the Innova Hycross which starts at ₹18.55 lakh and goes up to ₹29.99 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

