Top 10 cars sold in India in March: Maruti Dzire and Tata Nexon gain big

Maruti Suzuki had five of its models in the list of top 10 cars sold in India in March. Hyundai Motor and Tata Motors had two each on the list. Check the full list here.

India's top three carmakers Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor and Tata Motors ended March on a high with most of their flagship models doing well on sales charts. As usual, Maruti Suzuki continues the rule the list of top 10 cars sold in India in March, with as many as five of its models featuring in it. Hyundai and Tata had two models each from their stables which found its place on the list. However, some of the surprising dropouts from the list are Maruti's new Celerio, Alto and Ertiga, which will get a facelift version this month, and Hyundai's Venue.

Here is a quick look at the top cars sold in India last month.

Maruti WagonR

After a disappointing February, Maruti's boxy hatchback WagonR has returned to the top once again last month. Maruti sold 24,634 units of the WagonR in March, recording more than 30 percent rise in sales compared to March last year. The gain is even bigger when considering 14,669 units sold in the previous month.

Maruti Dzire

Maruti's sub-compact sedan Dzire continues to hold its number two position even when hatchbacks and SUVs remain the flavour of the season. Maruti sold 18,623 units of Dzire in March with a massive jump of nearly 63 percent compared to March last year when the carmaker sold 11,434 units. In February, Maruti had sold 17,438 units, which means Dzire's sales has gone up even month-on-month.

Maruti Baleno

The 2022 Maruti Baleno, launched in January, is reaping high numbers for the carmaker as usual. The new Baleno completes a commanding 1-2-3 top slot finish for the carmaker in March with 14,520 units sold. It is higher than 12,570 units of Baleno sold in February. However, compared to March last year, Baleno's sales has gone down by around 32 percent.

Tata Nexon

Tata Motors' recent rise as one of India's top carmakers can be attributed to the success of the Nexon subcompact SUV. It continues to be India's favourite SUV currently with 14,315 units sold in March with a staggering 65 percent rise in sales compared to the same month in 2021. Nexon's electric avatar is also the best-selling electric four-wheeler in the country at the moment.

Maruti Swift

After emerging the best-selling car in February, Maruti's premium hatchback Swift has dropped back a few places to number five in March. 13,623 units of Swift last month, down by almost 37 percent compared to 21,217 units sold in March last year. It is also significantly less than the 19,202 units Maruti sold in the previous month.

Maruti Vitara Brezza

As Maruti prepares to launch an improved version of its flagship SUV Vitara Brezza later this year, the model has jumped back into reckoning among India's best-selling cars in March. Maruti sold 12,439 units of Vitara Brezza last month with a 10 percent rise in sales compared to 11,274 units sold in March last year. The 2022 Maruti Vitara Brezza facelift version is likely to launch in the next few weeks.

Hyundai Creta

After a long lull, Hyundai's flagship Creta SUV has returned among the top 10 cars in February. In March, Hyundai Creta consolidated its position further to emerge at number seven on the list. Hyundai sold 10,532 units of the SUV which is a marginal jump over 9,606 units of Creta sold in the previous month. However, compared to March 2021, Creta's sales has gone down by about 17 percent.

Tata Punch

Tata Motors' Punch SUV has fallen back a bit after a promising start. One of India's most affordable SUVs clocked a sales figure of 10,526 units in March. Punch was launched back in 2021 and it had entered the top 10 list for the first time in January this year. However, the sales dropped slightly in February before picking up last month.

Hyundai i10 Grand

Hyundai's i10 Grand hatchback has returned to the list of top 10 cars after several months. Hyundai sold 9.687 units of the hatchback last month, which is significantly higher than the previous few months. However, compared to March last year, the i10 Grand has not gained much. There is a 12 percent drop in sales when compared to the same period in 2021.

Maruti Eeco

EECO van sales remained comparatively stable than some of the more prominent names from the brand in March. Maruti sold 9,221 units of the EECO last month, down by almost 20 per cent compared to the same period last month when the carmaker sold 11,547 units.

