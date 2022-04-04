HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Top 10 Cars Sold In India In March: Maruti Dzire And Tata Nexon Gain Big

Top 10 cars sold in India in March: Maruti Dzire and Tata Nexon gain big

Maruti Suzuki had five of its models in the list of top 10 cars sold in India in March. Hyundai Motor and Tata Motors had two each on the list. Check the full list here.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Apr 2022, 10:37 AM
Maruti Dzire and Tata Nexon are the two cars which saw a massive jump in sales in March, the highest among the other in the list of top 10 cars sold in India in March.
Maruti Dzire and Tata Nexon are the two cars which saw a massive jump in sales in March, the highest among the other in the list of top 10 cars sold in India in March.
Maruti Dzire and Tata Nexon are the two cars which saw a massive jump in sales in March, the highest among the other in the list of top 10 cars sold in India in March.
Maruti Dzire and Tata Nexon are the two cars which saw a massive jump in sales in March, the highest among the other in the list of top 10 cars sold in India in March.

India's top three carmakers Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor and Tata Motors ended March on a high with most of their flagship models doing well on sales charts. As usual, Maruti Suzuki continues the rule the list of top 10 cars sold in India in March, with as many as five of its models featuring in it. Hyundai and Tata had two models each from their stables which found its place on the list. However, some of the surprising dropouts from the list are Maruti's new Celerio, Alto and Ertiga, which will get a facelift version this month, and Hyundai's Venue.

Here is a quick look at the top cars sold in India last month.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.89 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Aura (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Aura
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.92 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.32 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
Ford Aspire
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.24 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Maruti WagonR

After a disappointing February, Maruti's boxy hatchback WagonR has returned to the top once again last month. Maruti sold 24,634 units of the WagonR in March, recording more than 30 percent rise in sales compared to March last year. The gain is even bigger when considering 14,669 units sold in the previous month.

Maruti Dzire

Maruti's sub-compact sedan Dzire continues to hold its number two position even when hatchbacks and SUVs remain the flavour of the season. Maruti sold 18,623 units of Dzire in March with a massive jump of nearly 63 percent compared to March last year when the carmaker sold 11,434 units. In February, Maruti had sold 17,438 units, which means Dzire's sales has gone up even month-on-month.

Maruti Baleno

The 2022 Maruti Baleno, launched in January, is reaping high numbers for the carmaker as usual. The new Baleno completes a commanding 1-2-3 top slot finish for the carmaker in March with 14,520 units sold. It is higher than 12,570 units of Baleno sold in February. However, compared to March last year, Baleno's sales has gone down by around 32 percent.

Tata Nexon

Tata Motors' recent rise as one of India's top carmakers can be attributed to the success of the Nexon subcompact SUV. It continues to be India's favourite SUV currently with 14,315 units sold in March with a staggering 65 percent rise in sales compared to the same month in 2021. Nexon's electric avatar is also the best-selling electric four-wheeler in the country at the moment.

Maruti Swift

After emerging the best-selling car in February, Maruti's premium hatchback Swift has dropped back a few places to number five in March. 13,623 units of Swift last month, down by almost 37 percent compared to 21,217 units sold in March last year. It is also significantly less than the 19,202 units Maruti sold in the previous month.

Maruti Vitara Brezza

As Maruti prepares to launch an improved version of its flagship SUV Vitara Brezza later this year, the model has jumped back into reckoning among India's best-selling cars in March. Maruti sold 12,439 units of Vitara Brezza last month with a 10 percent rise in sales compared to 11,274 units sold in March last year. The 2022 Maruti Vitara Brezza facelift version is likely to launch in the next few weeks.

Hyundai Creta

After a long lull, Hyundai's flagship Creta SUV has returned among the top 10 cars in February. In March, Hyundai Creta consolidated its position further to emerge at number seven on the list. Hyundai sold 10,532 units of the SUV which is a marginal jump over 9,606 units of Creta sold in the previous month. However, compared to March 2021, Creta's sales has gone down by about 17 percent.

Tata Punch

Tata Motors' Punch SUV has fallen back a bit after a promising start. One of India's most affordable SUVs clocked a sales figure of 10,526 units in March. Punch was launched back in 2021 and it had entered the top 10 list for the first time in January this year. However, the sales dropped slightly in February before picking up last month.

Hyundai i10 Grand

Hyundai's i10 Grand hatchback has returned to the list of top 10 cars after several months. Hyundai sold 9.687 units of the hatchback last month, which is significantly higher than the previous few months. However, compared to March last year, the i10 Grand has not gained much. There is a 12 percent drop in sales when compared to the same period in 2021.

Maruti Eeco

EECO van sales remained comparatively stable than some of the more prominent names from the brand in March. Maruti sold 9,221 units of the EECO last month, down by almost 20 per cent compared to the same period last month when the carmaker sold 11,547 units.

First Published Date: 04 Apr 2022, 10:37 AM IST
TAGS: Dzire Maruti Dzire Maruti Suzuki Nexon Tata Nexon Tata Motors WagonR Baleno Swift Eeco Punch Hyundai Motor Creta i10 Grand
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Yamaha MT-15 is likely to gain new golden front forks with the latest gen update. (Representational image of international-spec MT15)
Yamaha MT15 V2.0 bookings now open, launch soon
An aerial view of the steel road in Surat. Photo courtesy Twitter/@CSIRCRRI
India's first-ever steel road opens for traffic, showcases sustainable model
A staff at a petrol station points to the rising fuel prices as they reach an all-time high, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Petrol, diesel prices hiked today after a day's respite. Check new rates
Ola Electric (centre) has emerged as the second biggest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India. Ola has pushed Okinawa (right) to third place while Ather Energy (left) is at fifth place.
Top 5 electric two-wheeler brands in India: Ola inches closer to Hero Electric
Lotus Eletre supports fast charging option.
Lotus Eletre electric SUV makes debut as a 600hp silent monster

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Yamaha FZ series becomes dearer in India
Yamaha FZ series becomes dearer in India
Hero Electric to supply NYX e-scooters to last-mile delivery provider Shadowfax
Hero Electric to supply NYX e-scooters to last-mile delivery provider Shadowfax
Volkswagen to shrink product portfolio by 2030, focus on premium segment: Report
Volkswagen to shrink product portfolio by 2030, focus on premium segment: Report
2023 Mercedes EQS electric SUV teased ahead of debut, may offer 600 kms of range
2023 Mercedes EQS electric SUV teased ahead of debut, may offer 600 kms of range
Maruti Suzuki car prices to be hiked yet again
Maruti Suzuki car prices to be hiked yet again

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city