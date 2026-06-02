Third-gen Audi Q7 confirmed, global debut set for mid-2026

German automaker Audi has confirmed the third generation of the Q7 SUV, which is expected to be unveiled in the Summer of 2026. The origins of the Audi Q7 date back to its initial launch in 2005, and it was one of the first SUVs to be launched by the German automaker, which established its SUV lineup globally. Not only that, but the expected unveiling of the third-generation Audi Q7 is expected to coincide with its highly anticipated Q9 SUV, which is expected to be launched in the second half of 2026.

Audi has confirmed the third-generation Q7 for a Summer 2026 debut, alongside the flagship Q9. Teaser images reveal S-Line styling, while the Q9 promises enhanced luxury, technology and practicality.

Third-gen Audi Q7 Teased

The details of the Audi Q7 have not been announced yet. However, few of the exterior elements of the upcoming SUV, including front doors, ORVMs, front fenders and chrome strips on the window lines, have been revealed. Additionally, it is expected to boast different variants, with the S-Line being confirmed, as the teaser images show the S-Line badge on the front fender.

Audi Q7: Expected Changes

While it remains unknown what changes are expected of the third-gen Audi Q7, the current Q7 is powered by a 3.0L turbocharged V6 engine producing approximately 335 bhp and 500 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed tiptronic automatic transmission, sending power to all four wheels, courtesy of its legendary Quattro all-wheel drive system. The Q7 SUV boasts a top speed of approximately 250 kmph and accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.6 seconds.

Audi Q7: Dimensions

The current Audi Q7 measures 5,072 mm in length, 1,970 mm in width and 1,705 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 3,000 mm.

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Audi Q9: Interior Reveal

Additionally, the German automaker recently revealed the interior of the upcoming Q9 ahead of the SUV’s global debut on July 29, 2026. The new flagship Audi Q9 SUV is placing a strong emphasis on cabin comfort, technology and practicality. The German carmaker has promised features such as electrically operated doors, a panoramic roof with adjustable transparency and a Bang & Olufsen 4D audio system. The launch of the Audi Q7 and Q9 SUVs are likely to coincide with each other.

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