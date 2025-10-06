Next-gen MV Agusta Brutale supernaked confirmed for global debut at EICMA 2025

MV Agusta has announced that the next generation of its Brutale super naked will globally debut at the upcoming edition of the EICMA trade show in November 2025. After debuting in Milan, Italy, the motorcycle will be slotted for a market launch in 2026, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of the iconic nameplate. While official details are mostly vague, the Italian brand says the new version will bring updates to overall performance, rideability, and design.

The Brutale series is known for its radically aggressive design with muscular bodywork, but the new generation is said to take it a step further. It is expected to bring a more modern look with sharper lines and refined proportions, making for a bold street presence that rings true to the super naked’s character.

MV Agusta Brutale: Power upgrades

The upcoming MV Agusta Brutale will derive its power from a new 950 Evo engine that carries over the three-cylinder format from the Brutale R and RR models. Exact specifications have not been disclosed, but the brand claims it will bring more power and torque with swifter throttle response and enhanced reliability. The new powerplant is expected to be the same unit found on the LXP Enduro Veloce adventure bike, a 931 cc triple that pushes out 124 bhp and 102 Nm of torque.

New-gen Brutale: Chassis and hardware

MV Agusta offers the Brutale in three and four-cylinder variants, delivering between 112 and 208 bhp

MV Agusta says the new Brutale will be built around a new chassis that has been redeveloped from scratch for improved comfort and agility. Updates include a new frame and swingarm, new suspension and braking components, resulting in a new riding geometry for improved control over the outgoing model.

New-gen Brutale: New tech

The upcoming Brutale will additionally feature upgrades on the tech front, which are claimed to be optimised for a non-intrusive riding experience. As part of the feature additions, the super naked gains a new and more intuitive HMI interface for improved readability, while the updated MV Ride app will allow for further customisation and vehicle diagnostics.

The current lineup for the MV Agusta Brutale offers a range of triple and four-cylinder variants, displacing between 798 cc and 998 cc. In this 200 cc gap, the motorcycle can offer between 112 bhp to 208 bhp.

First Published Date: