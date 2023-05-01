HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News The Ikea Of Cars? This Micro Ev Comes In A Box

The IKEA of cars? This micro EV comes in a box

Stockholm-based auto manufacturer Luvly has taken inspiration from popular furniture brand IKEA as it plans to sells its micro EV by packing them in boxes. The Luvly O EV is touted to be an urban car with small diemsions to deal with daily traffic and smaller roads as well as offer a new way of production and shipping. This enables the company to set a starting price of $11,000 before any subsidies for the battery-powered mini vehicle.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Written By: Deepika Agrawal
| Updated on: 01 May 2023, 11:36 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Luvly O micro cars will be shipped from the main factory to regional factories in flatpacks.
The Luvly O micro cars will be shipped from the main factory to regional factories in flatpacks.
The Luvly O micro cars will be shipped from the main factory to regional factories in flatpacks.
The Luvly O micro cars will be shipped from the main factory to regional factories in flatpacks.

The company plans to produce the micro EV in the main factory and ship it in flatpacks, allowing 20 units of the EV to fit in a standard container, which would otherwise fit up to only four regular-sized cars. However, unlike the case with IKEA, Luvly O won't have to be assembled by buyers. These micro cars will be shipped from the main factory to regional factories in flatpacks and then will be assembled there.

Also Read : MG Comet - India's most affordable EV - officially launched

Interior profile of the Luvly O micro electric car
Interior profile of the Luvly O micro electric car
Interior profile of the Luvly O micro electric car
Interior profile of the Luvly O micro electric car

The company is also highlighting the fact that the Luvly O requires up to 80% less energy for production and use than a standard EV. That's not all about the environmental credentials of the EV. In fact, all parts of the vehicle are recyclable and can be manufactured from renewable materials.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg 4 Ev
₹30 - 32 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev
₹10 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Punch Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Punch Ev
₹12 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mg Comet Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Comet Ev
₹7.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

In terms of dimensions, the EV is longer than a Citroen Ami but shorter than a Fiat 500. It gets a minimalistic exterior design language, sans a grille and recessed round headlights. It features semi-exposed wheels and no rear glass. The micro EV can seat two people and gets a boot space of 267-litre.

The microcar weighs less than 400 kg and requires only 6 kWh/100 km to move. Though the range is on the lower side, the car seems to be fit for day-t-day urban needs. Additionally, the battery is divided into two removable pieces that can be charged at home, with each module taking only one hour to charge from a regular outlet anywhere in Europe.

The production timeline of the Luvly O micro electric car is, however, still not clear. Though the company has a fill-out form on its official website for those interested in buying the EV.

First Published Date: 01 May 2023, 11:33 AM IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
51% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 298 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
12% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 765 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city