MG Comet - India's most compact EV - officially launched

MG Comet EV has been officially launched at a starting and introductory price of ₹7.98 lakh (ex-showroom)
Comet EV is available in two variants
Comet is one of the smallest cars that buyers can purchase in India at present
It measures under three meters in length, has a two-door set up and can seat four in its cabin
Comet EV has a 17.3 kWh battery pack and a claimed range of 230 kms
It has a single rear-axle mounted motor and has a peak power output of 41 hp with 110 Nm of torque
The Comet EV has a top speed of 100 kmph
In the cabin, Comet EV gets two 10.25-inch screens