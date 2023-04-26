MG Comet - India's most compact EV - officially launched

Published Apr 26, 2023

MG Comet EV has been officially launched at a starting and introductory price of 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom)

Comet EV is available in two variants

Comet is one of the smallest cars that buyers can purchase in India at present

It measures under three meters in length, has a two-door set up and can seat four in its cabin

Comet EV has a 17.3 kWh battery pack and a claimed range of 230 kms

It has a single rear-axle mounted motor and has a peak power output of 41 hp with 110 Nm of torque

The Comet EV has a top speed of 100 kmph

In the cabin, Comet EV gets two 10.25-inch screens
