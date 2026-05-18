Tata Tiago facelift spotted testing ahead of launch

Indian automaker Tata Motors has been spotted testing an updated version of the Tata Tiago on public roads, hinting at another facelift for the hatchback later this year. The Tiago was among the first products introduced under Tata’s modern passenger vehicle lineup alongside the Tata Tigor .

Exterior updates expected

Spy images suggest that the upcoming Tiago facelift will receive noticeable cosmetic revisions while retaining its familiar overall silhouette. The front end is likely to feature redesigned LED projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs and turn indicators. Tata is also expected to introduce a refreshed grille and revised bumper design, giving the hatchback a sharper and more muscular appearance in line with the brand’s latest design language.

The hatchback could also get newly designed alloy wheels with a geometric pattern similar to other Tata models. Features such as the shark-fin antenna introduced in the previous update are expected to continue. At the rear, the Tiago facelift may receive updated LED tail lamps and a tweaked bumper design for a fresher look.

Cabin and feature additions

Inside, the updated Tiago is expected to receive a revised cabin layout along with new upholstery inspired by the Tata Punch. Tata could also equip the hatchback with several new features to make it more premium.

Expected additions include a larger touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, touch-based climate controls, rear AC vents, ambient lighting, push-button start/stop and a 360-degree camera. The sound system is also likely to see improvements over the outgoing version.

Engine options likely to remain unchanged

Mechanically, the Tiago facelift is expected to continue with the existing 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated Revotron petrol engine. The motor produces 86 bhp and 115 Nm of torque and is currently offered with either a five-speed manual gearbox or an AMT transmission.

The hatchback is expected to retain both petrol and CNG variants. However, Tata may introduce an AMT option for the CNG version as well, similar to what the company recently introduced on the Punch facelift.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: