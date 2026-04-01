Tata Tiago facelift spied testing in India ahead of its launch

Indian automaker Tata is set to launch the facelift of its hatchback, the Tiago, later this year, since it was seen being tested on the road. The hatchback was one of the first cars to be launched by Tata in its completely new product lineup, along with its sub-4m sedan, the Tigor . The company launched a facelifted version of the Tiago in early 2025, which makes the potential launch of another facelifted version of the Tiago in 2026 very interesting.

Tata Tiago facelift: Exterior

The spy shots of the Tata Tiago facelift hint towards cosmetic changes. The silhouette of the hatchback remains the same, while it seems that the car will get revised headlamps, with projected LED units, DRLs and integrated LED turn indicators, among others. The front fascia is expected to be summed up with a new front grille and redesigned front bumpers, for a muscular look which is signature to all Tata cars.

Tata Tiago facelift spied (Photo credit: Rushlane)

The alloy wheels are expected to boast a geometric design, aligning it with the rest of the product portfolio, while the shark fin antenna, introduced in the last facelift, is set to be retained. The rear section of the car is expected to be equipped with LED tail lamps, with a redesigned bumper.

Tata Tiago facelift: Interior

The interior of the Tiago facelift is set to get revised with new upholstery, similar to the one in the Tata Punch. In addition to that, the hatchback is expected to boast a new digital instrument cluster, 360-degree camera, touch-based climate controls, rear AC vents, push button start/stop, ambient lighting, bigger infotainment system and better sound system, among others.

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Tata Tiago facelift: Engine

The Tata Tiago facelift is expected to boast the same engine options as the pre-facelift model and the 2025 facelift model. The 1.2L three-cylinder naturally aspirated Revotron engine producing 86 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT transmission, is expected to continue powering the Tiago facelift while the hatchback is available in CNG and Petrol variants. However, Tata can introduce the AMT transmission to the CNG variants as well, similar to the facelifted Tata Punch.

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