2026 Tata Punch facelift spotted at dealerships ahead of January 13 launch

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 09 Jan 2026, 15:49 pm
  • Tata Motors will unveil the Punch facelift on January 13. Ahead of the debut, the updated model has been spotted at dealerships, with images revealing the CNG variant.

2026 Tata Punch facelift
The Tata Punch facelift, seen here in Coorg Clouds Silver, has been spotted at a dealership ahead of its official unveil scheduled for January 13.
2026 Tata Punch facelift
The Tata Punch facelift, seen here in Coorg Clouds Silver, has been spotted at a dealership ahead of its official unveil scheduled for January 13.
Tata Motors is set to unveil the Punch facelift in the Indian market on January 13. Ahead of its official introduction, the carmaker has been gradually revealing details about the updated model, starting with its design changes, followed by information on variants and colour options.

Now, images circulating from dealership floors show the upcoming Tata Punch facelift on display, offering a closer look at the vehicle ahead of its debut. The unit seen at the showroom is the CNG-powered version of the micro SUV.

2026 Tata Punch facelift: Subtle exterior updates

The Tata Punch facelift retains its overall silhouette but features a revised design, particularly at the front. Updates include refreshed lighting elements, piano black accents, a redesigned lower grille and updated skid plates. These changes bring the Punch’s styling in line with Tata Motors’ newer models such as the Nexon, Harrier and Safari.

At the rear, the Punch facelift gets redesigned taillights that retain a similar outline to the outgoing model. The rear bumper has also been reworked, giving the sub-4m SUV a more robust appearance.

2026 Tata Punch facelift: New colour options

Alongside the design updates, Tata Motors has introduced new colour schemes for the Punch facelift. These include Cyantafic Blue, Caramel Yellow, Bengal Rouge Red, Daytona Grey, Coorg Clouds Silver and Pristine White. The unit recently seen at the dealership appears to be finished in Coorg Clouds Silver.

Also Read : Tata Harrier and Safari petrol variants launched, prices start at 12.89 lakh

2026 Tata Punch facelift: Updated cabin and features

The interior of the Punch facelift has received noticeable revisions. Changes include a new twin-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, toggle-style control switches, redesigned AC vents and a new 7-inch TFT instrument cluster. Feature additions include a 360-degree camera system and six airbags.

2026 Tata Punch facelift: Engine options

The Tata Punch facelift will introduce a new turbo-petrol engine, though specifications are yet to be revealed. The existing 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine from the current model will continue. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual and an AMT.

The Tata Punch facelift is scheduled to be officially unveiled on January 13, with further details expected to be announced closer to the launch.

First Published Date: 09 Jan 2026, 15:49 pm IST
