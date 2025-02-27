Tata Safari Stealth Edition or Dark Edition? Here's what separates the two

The Tata Safari Stealth Edition was launched earlier in the month with a price tag of ₹26.90 lakh, ex-showroom. Interestingly, this is for the first time that Tata has limited the number of units for any of its special edition models. The Safari Stealth edition, which celebrates the Safari brand’s 27th anniversary, is limited to 2,700 units.

While the Safari in its pre facelift form had multiple special editions, post the update in 2023, the full size SUV has got only one special edition, apart from the Stealth Edition, the Dark Edition. Interestingly, both the Stealth Edition and the Dark Edition models follow a blacked out theme, both for the exterior and the interior. However, there are key differences between both the special edition models.

Tata Safari Stealth vs Tata Safari Dark Edition: Exterior

The primary difference between both the products are, while the Dark Edition uses a gloss black finish for the exterior, the Stealth Edition gets a matte black finish. However, the Dark Edition and Stealth Edition Tata Safari, both get a blacked-out front grille, bumper, and skid plate, while the standard Safari features silver accents. Other elements such as connected LED DRLs, headlights, and fog lamps remain the same between both editions.

At the side, both special editions get body-colored ORVMs and other black features such as door handles. The special edition SUVs also get a respective 'Stealth' and 'Dark' badge on the fender along with a fully black Safari nameplate. While both special edition models ride on blacked-out 19-inch wheels, the Stealth Edition features different detailing with black and brushed aluminum finish. The rear profile of both special editions share a full black bumper and a Safari badge. They also both get the connected LED taillights and the roof-mounted spoiler, similar to the Tata Safari standard iteration.

Tata Safari Stealth vs Tata Safari Dark Edition: Interior

Unlike the exterior, the cabin of both the special edition models are mostly the same, with very few changes. The Tata Safari Dark Edition gets some chrome touches on the inside, like the door handles. On the other hand, the Stealth Edition has been given a full black treatment.

Both special editions get black leatherette upholstery for the seats. The features in the Stealth Edition are based on the top-spec trim due to its being based on the top-end model.

Tata Safari Stealth vs Tata Safari Dark Edition: Price

Unlike the Dark Edition, which is available across four trim levels, the Stealth Edition is only limited to the top spec Accomplished Plus variant. The Tata Safari Stealth Edition is priced between ₹26.90 lakh for the manual seven seater version and ₹27 lakh, for the automatic transmission option, with six seater configuration. Both the prices are ex-showroom.

On the other hand, the Tata Safari Dark Edition gets a starting price of ₹19.65 lakh, meanwhile, the top en Accomplised Plus Dark Edition AT six seater is priced exactly similar to the Stealth Edition at ₹27 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.

