Tata Motors bets on next-gen tech and design to drive global success

With the rise of electric vehicles, Tata Motors is aggressively expanding into international markets. While the Indian automaker is already present in 30 countries across ASEAN, Latin America, and Sub-Saharan Africa—primarily with its commercial vehicle range and Xenon pickup—its global ambitions are now shifting towards a broader product portfolio, with a particular focus on Europe. This expansion is backed by cutting-edge technology and a fresh design philosophy for its upcoming models.

At a recent press conference, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, emphasised that success on a global scale requires a strong focus on technology, particularly software-defined vehicles (SDVs). He explained, “We are very cognizant that technology especially SDVs are crucial for Tata Motors’ global aspirations. EVs eliminate some of the challenges we faced in the internal combustion engine (ICE) era, such as emission standards that once restricted our market reach. With EVs, we now have a significant global opportunity."

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars UPCOMING Tata Avinya 500 km 500 km ₹ 30 - 60 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Tata Nexon 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8 - 15.60 Lakhs Compare View Offers Force Motors Gurkha 2596 cc 2596 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 16.75 - 18 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Tigor 1199 cc 1199 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6 - 9.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Curvv 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10 - 19 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Punch 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6.20 - 10.32 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Beyond technology, Tata Motors is also prioritising cost-effectiveness to compete with dominant global players, particularly Chinese manufacturers. This strategy includes a strong push for localization to optimize production costs.

In 2022, Tata Motors introduced its third-generation EV concept under the Avinya brand, aimed primarily at international markets, especially Europe. At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the company unveiled its second Avinya concept—the Avinya X. The Avinya brand will serve as Tata Motors’ premium offering, positioned between Tata Motors and Land Rover, while Jaguar moves further into the ultra-luxury segment.

Also Read : Tata Motors eyes CNG as key growth driver, brings flex fuel to focus while expanding EV lineup

Anand Kulkarni, Chief Product Officer at Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, revealed that Avinya EVs will share the Electrified Modular Architecture (EMA) with Land Rover's electric models. He further noted the companies will also share a toolkit of components, including suspension, powertrains, and power electronics, enabling Tata Motors to achieve cost competitiveness in both domestic and international markets. “We will assess and select components based on our needs to ensure cost competitiveness, not just in India but globally," Kulkarni added.

Avinya - Focus on next gen technology

The Gen 3 platform is set to introduce multiple next-generation technologies. Previously, the company revealed that the EMA architecture supports up to L2+ autonomous capabilities while integrating cutting-edge connectivity, comfort, and convenience features.

Additionally, this platform will accelerate TPEM’s adoption of Software Over the Air (SOTA), Features Over the Air (FOTA), advanced safety technologies (targeting a 5-star Euro NCAP rating), and ultra-fast charging for high-performance EVs. Built on a state-of-the-art architecture incorporating the latest advancements in technology, software, and artificial intelligence, Avinya aims to redefine global EV standards in efficiency and range.

Each model under the Avinya brand will feature a distinct set of innovations. The first concept focused on a human-centric design, with wheels pushed outward to create more interior space than a similarly sized ICE vehicle. The cabin emphasizes voice-enabled controls, complemented by secondary screens, reflecting the company’s belief that the future will see fewer screens dominating vehicle interiors.

Also watch: Tata Sierra SUV unveiled | Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Thar Roxx rival | First look | Auto Expo 2025

Explaining this design philosophy, Kulkarni stated that premium luxury customers seek a balance of minimalism and sophistication. He emphasized that wellness, sophistication, and capability can be achieved without relying on large screens, especially as voice control technology continues to advance.

In contrast, the Avinya X, the second concept under the brand, takes a more screen-focused approach. It features a new two-spoke steering wheel with a prominent center boss and a floating central infotainment screen resembling the one in the Range Rover SUV. A slim, dashboard-spanning display serves as the instrument panel, maintaining a minimalistic yet high-tech aesthetic.

Avinya- New age design for global customers

While the Avinya lineup will share its underpinnings with Land Rover EVs, its models will feature a completely unique design language. The first Avinya concept drew inspiration from a catamaran—a yacht with two parallel hulls—blending the elegance of a premium hatchback with the versatility of an SUV and the spaciousness of an MPV.

The second concept, Avinya X, takes cues from powerboats, adopting a coupe-SUV-inspired design that stands apart from anything else on the market. Notably, both the Avinya and Avinya X are slated for production, with the former still in early development.

Also Read : TATA.ev reveals four-pronged strategy to ease how India charges electric cars. Here's a lowdown

Martin Uhlarik,Head of Global Design, Tata Motors,emphasised that distinctiveness is key. “Avinya models must be truly differentiating while maintaining world-class design quality," he noted. To achieve this, Tata Motors has strategically separated its design teams. While a dedicated team in Pune and Italy focuses on Tata products, the Avinya design team operates independently in a dedicated studio in the UK.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: