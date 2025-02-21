Tata Safari and Harrier Stealth Editions limited to 2,700 units, prices start at 25.09 lakh

Tata Motors has officially launched the limited-run Stealth Editions of the Tata Safari and Harrier commemorating 27 years of the Safari. Limited to 2,700 units, this edition features a Stealth Matte Black finish and updated design elements. The Stealth Edition is priced at ₹25.09 lakh for the Harrier and ₹25.74 lakh for the Safari (available in both 6-seater and 7-seater configurations).

With limited availability, the Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth Edition are now open for bookings through Tata Motors’ online and offline channels. This exclusive edition with its combination of premium design, advanced technology and robust safety features, adds a unique option to the premium SUV segment.

Tata Stealth Edition: Design

The Stealth Edition introduces a matte black exterior, R19 Black alloy wheels, and a Stealth mascot. The exterior also features dark-themed badging and a blacked-out front grille enhancing its aggressive and bold stance. Inside, it features ventilated first- and second-row seats in a Carbon-Noir Theme (2nd row ventilated seats available in Safari only), along with a black leatherette dashboard and door trims with contrast stitching.

Tata Stealth Edition: Performance and safety

The Stealth Edition is powered by a KRYOTEC 2.0L BS6 Phase 2 Turbocharged Engine, producing 170PS coupled with a 6-speed automatic transmission. The advanced suspension setup ensures a comfortable and stable ride on diverse terrains. Safety features include Level 2+ ADAS with 21 functionalities, including Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, and Automatic Emergency Braking. Additionally, it is equipped with 7 airbags, ESP with 17 safety functions, a 360-degree camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system for enhanced security.

Tata Stealth Edition: Features

Key technology features in the SUVs include a 12.3-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system, arcade app store for entertainment, Alexa Home-to-Car integration, inbuilt Map My India navigation, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, JBL 10-speaker system with Harman AudioworX, wireless charging pad for added convenience, a panoramic sunroof with ambient lighting and multi-drive modes for enhanced driving experience.

