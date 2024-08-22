Tata Punch SUV emerges as India's best-selling car. What makes it popular?

Tata Punch SUV has completed half the year on a strong note, leading the most popular segment in India over other bigger and more fancied models. According Jato Dynamics, a market research firm, the Punch SUV is not only India's best-selling SUV, but also the best-selling car in the country based on sales data between January and July this year. The SUV went past Maruti Suzuki WagonR to reach the top of sales charts and is expected to close the year as India's new best-seller.

Tata Motors sold 1.26 lakh units of the Punch SUV within the first seven months of the year. The micro SUV, which rivals the likes of Hyundai Exter, Nissan Magnite among others, has recently reached major milestone of clocking four lakh units sold within since its launch in October 2021. It has been one of the quickest models in India to hit the major sales milestone as it continues to feature among top models sold in India regularly.

Here is a quick look at what makes Tata Punch SUV such a popular car among Indian buyers:

Easy on pocket:

One of the biggest advantages of the Tata Punch EV is in its price. For those looking for an entry-level SUV, the Punch comes across as one of the most affordable models from a prominent Indian carmaker. The price of the SUV starts from ₹6.13 lakh (ex-showroom), which is just ₹13,000 more than the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger – two of India's most affordable SUVs. The price of the CNG version of Punch starts from ₹7.23 lakh while the electric avatar of the SUV is priced between ₹11 lakh and ₹15.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read : Tata Punch SUV becomes one of the fastest SUVs in India to hit four lakh sales milestone

High fuel efficiency is also one of the biggest factors behind Tata Punch's success. Given that the Indian market is still price sensitive, mileage of a car is considered key to check a model's value for money proposition. With around 19 kmpl fuel efficiency, Tata Punch fits right in and can even compete with some of the most fuel efficient cars on Indian roads. Tata Motors also offers the Punch SUV with CNG and fully-electric versions. The fuel efficiency of the Punch CNG is around 27 kmpl while the Punch EV offers up to 421 kms in a single charge.

Also watch: Tata Punch EV first drive review

Small stature with SUV credentials:

In terms of size, the Punch is the smallest SUV from Tata Motors. It stands 3,827 mm in length, 1,742 mm in width and 1,633 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,445 mm and a ground clearance of 187 mm. While its compact size is a boon in city traffic conditions and in tight parking spots, its high ground clearance also makes it a capable car to tackle bad roads, or even off it.

Also Read – Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo vs Tata Punch iCNG: Which CNG micro SUV to go for

Multiple powertrain options:

Punch is the only car in India to be offered with petrol, CNG and electric-only powertrain. The wide variety also helps customers take their pick while sticking to the brand depending on their preferences. Under its hood is a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that comes mated to both manual and automatic transmission units. It can generate up to 87 bhp of power and 115 Nm of peak torque. The CNG version only gets manual transmission and its output is lesser at 15 bhp and 12 Nm. The Punch EV comes equipped with two sizes of battery packs measuring 25 kWh and 35 kWh. It promises to offer driving range between 315 kms and 421 kms in a single charge.

First Published Date: