Tata Punch EV, India's smallest electric SUV to launch soon. What we know so far

Tata Motors has unveiled its much-awaited Punch EV just a few days ago. The SUV is already available for booking at an amount of ₹21,000. Upon arrival, the Tata Punch EV is expected to boost the homegrown automaker's presence in the Indian electric car space, where the company already holds about 85 per cent market share.

Tata Motors unveiled its second electric SUV Punch EV few days ago, which is slated to launch in India sometime in February 2024 and would be priced b

Tata Punch EV would go on sale in India sometime in the middle of February 2024 and it would be priced between ₹12 lakh and ₹14 lakh (ex-showroom). The automaker has already revealed the exterior colours, variants and a few more details about the upcoming electric SUV.

Here are all the details about the Tata Punch EV that we know so far.

Tata Punch EV: Price

Tata Punch EV is expected to come priced between ₹12 lakh and ₹14 lakh (ex-showroom). It is already available for booking online and offline at an amount of ₹21,000. The electric SUV is expected to be launched in the country in the middle of February 2024.

Tata Punch EV: Colours

Tata Punch EV will come available in four different exterior colour options, which are - Seaweed Dual Tone, Empowered Oxide Dual Tone, Fearless Red Dual Tone, Daytona Grey Dual Tone and Pristine White Dual Tone.

Tata Punch EV: Variants

Tata Punch EV will come available in two different variants based on range, which are - Punch.ev and Punch.ev Long Range. The Tata Punch EV will be available in five trim options - Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered+. The Punch EV Long Range model will be available in three different trim options, which are - Advnture, Empowered and Empowered+.

Tata Punch EV: Design

Tata Punch EV comes with a design that is notably in sync with the internal combustion engine-powered Punch SUV. However, being an electric car, the SUV features some design elements that make it distinctive compared to the ICE sibling. The Punch EV gets a distinctive front profile featuring a closed-off panel, considering it does not need a conventional radiator grille. The sleek LED light bar acting as the daytime running light, runs the width of the car and is located at the edge of the bonnet. The headlamps of the Punch EV are also different compared to the ICE model, while the front bumper also looks distinctive. The side and rear profile of the electric SUV are also expected to be different looking compared to the ICE model.

Tata Punch EV: Features

Tata Motors has not revealed any specific details about the electric SUV's features. However, the new dedicated EV platform on which the Punch EV will be based, the acti.ev architecture claims to come with an enhanced digital cockpit experience. This EV platform also claims to come with ADAS L2+ capability, 5G connectivity etc. It promises bi-directional charging capability allowing vehicle to other devices and vehicle-to-vehicle charging. The Punch EV claims to come with over-the-air (OTA) software update capability while it will also come with cloud connectivity.

Tata Punch EV: Powertrain

Tata Punch EV promises about 300-kilometre range on a single charge. However, its power and torque details along with top speed figures have been kept under wrap. The SUV will come with a 3.3 kW wall box charger, while the Long Range variant will get a 7.2 kW fast home charger as well.

First Published Date: