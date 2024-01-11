HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tata Punch Ev, India's Smallest Electric Suv To Launch Soon. What We Know So Far

Tata Punch EV, India's smallest electric SUV to launch soon. What we know so far

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Jan 2024, 10:44 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tata Motors unveiled its second electric SUV Punch EV few days ago, which is slated to launch in India sometime in February 2024 and would be priced b
...
Tata Punch EV
Tata Motors unveiled its second electric SUV Punch EV few days ago, which is slated to launch in India sometime in February 2024 and would be priced between ₹12 lakh and ₹14 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Punch EV
Tata Motors unveiled its second electric SUV Punch EV few days ago, which is slated to launch in India sometime in February 2024 and would be priced between ₹12 lakh and ₹14 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Motors has unveiled its much-awaited Punch EV just a few days ago. The SUV is already available for booking at an amount of 21,000. Upon arrival, the Tata Punch EV is expected to boost the homegrown automaker's presence in the Indian electric car space, where the company already holds about 85 per cent market share.

Tata Punch EV would go on sale in India sometime in the middle of February 2024 and it would be priced between 12 lakh and 14 lakh (ex-showroom). The automaker has already revealed the exterior colours, variants and a few more details about the upcoming electric SUV.

Here are all the details about the Tata Punch EV that we know so far.

Tata Punch EV: Price

Tata Punch EV is expected to come priced between 12 lakh and 14 lakh (ex-showroom). It is already available for booking online and offline at an amount of 21,000. The electric SUV is expected to be launched in the country in the middle of February 2024.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Punch Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Punch EV
25.58 Kwh 85 Kmph 280 km
₹ 12 - 14 Lakhs
View Details
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
1490 cc Multiple Both
₹ 11.14 - 20.19 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
1490 Multiple Both
₹ 10.70 - 19.95 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV
50 kWh 160 Kmph 300 Km
₹ 10 - 14 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Punch Cng (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch CNG
1199 cc CNG Manual
₹ 7.09 - 9.68 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
2184 cc Multiple Both
₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Tata Punch EV: Colours

Tata Punch EV will come available in four different exterior colour options, which are - Seaweed Dual Tone, Empowered Oxide Dual Tone, Fearless Red Dual Tone, Daytona Grey Dual Tone and Pristine White Dual Tone.

Tata Punch EV: Variants

Tata Punch EV will come available in two different variants based on range, which are - Punch.ev and Punch.ev Long Range. The Tata Punch EV will be available in five trim options - Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered+. The Punch EV Long Range model will be available in three different trim options, which are - Advnture, Empowered and Empowered+.

Tata Punch EV: Design

Tata Punch EV comes with a design that is notably in sync with the internal combustion engine-powered Punch SUV. However, being an electric car, the SUV features some design elements that make it distinctive compared to the ICE sibling. The Punch EV gets a distinctive front profile featuring a closed-off panel, considering it does not need a conventional radiator grille. The sleek LED light bar acting as the daytime running light, runs the width of the car and is located at the edge of the bonnet. The headlamps of the Punch EV are also different compared to the ICE model, while the front bumper also looks distinctive. The side and rear profile of the electric SUV are also expected to be different looking compared to the ICE model.

Tata Punch EV: Features

Tata Motors has not revealed any specific details about the electric SUV's features. However, the new dedicated EV platform on which the Punch EV will be based, the acti.ev architecture claims to come with an enhanced digital cockpit experience. This EV platform also claims to come with ADAS L2+ capability, 5G connectivity etc. It promises bi-directional charging capability allowing vehicle to other devices and vehicle-to-vehicle charging. The Punch EV claims to come with over-the-air (OTA) software update capability while it will also come with cloud connectivity.

Tata Punch EV: Powertrain

Tata Punch EV promises about 300-kilometre range on a single charge. However, its power and torque details along with top speed figures have been kept under wrap. The SUV will come with a 3.3 kW wall box charger, while the Long Range variant will get a 7.2 kW fast home charger as well.

First Published Date: 11 Jan 2024, 10:44 AM IST
TAGS: Tata Punch EV Tata Tata Motors Punch EV Tata Punch Punch

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.