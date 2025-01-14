HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Tata Punch, India's Bestselling Car In 2024 Becomes Dearer With A Price Hike. Now Starts At…

Tata Punch becomes dearer with up to 17,000 price hike. Variant-wise price details

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Jan 2025, 09:26 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Tata Punch SUV has become costlier with a price hike ranging up to 17,000 at the beginning of 2025.
Tata Punch CAMO
Tata Motors has officially unveiled the Punch SUV and is gearing up for an India launch likely on October 20. Booking for the SUV have been opened for a token amount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21,000 and its deliveries will start immediately after the launch.
The Punch SUV comes with a feature-packed cabin and ability to navigate varied terrains, all in a compact overall proportion. It is being touted as an all-rounder and a compact yet capable SUV. 
Tata Punch appears to have large wheel arches and will be offered in dual-tone colour options. Its face is styled by a ‘Humanity Line’ on the front grille head lights with LED DRLs. It also gets 16-inch alloy wheels.
As standard, Tata Punch SUV will come with dual drive mode, engine-start stop, 90-degree opening doors and rear flat floor. 
Over and above this, its Adventure persona trim will come with a four-inch infotainment system, steering-mounted control, and central remote locking. The Accomplished trim comes with seven-inch infotainment screen, rear-view cam, voice recognition, among others.
The fourth Persona trim of Tata Punch gets rain-sensing wipers, electric ORVMs, auto temperature control, cooled glovebox, leather-wrapped steering and gear knob, and iRA connected technology.
Under the hood, Tata Punch gets a 1.2 Revotron engine with Dynapro Technology. It claims to go from zero to 60 kmph in 6.5 seconds and takes around 16 seconds to reach 100 kmph. 
View all Images
Tata Punch SUV has become costlier with a price hike ranging up to ₹17,000 at the beginning of 2025. (Tata )
Tata Motors has officially unveiled the Punch SUV and is gearing up for an India launch likely on October 20. Booking for the SUV have been opened for a token amount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21,000 and its deliveries will start immediately after the launch.
1/7
Tata Motors has officially unveiled the Punch SUV and is gearing up for an India launch likely on October 20. Booking for the SUV have been opened for a token amount of 21,000 and its deliveries will start immediately after the launch. (Tata )
The Punch SUV comes with a feature-packed cabin and ability to navigate varied terrains, all in a compact overall proportion. It is being touted as an all-rounder and a compact yet capable SUV. 
2/7
The Punch SUV comes with a feature-packed cabin and ability to navigate varied terrains, all in a compact overall proportion. It is being touted as an all-rounder and a compact yet capable SUV.  (Tata )
Tata Punch appears to have large wheel arches and will be offered in dual-tone colour options. Its face is styled by a ‘Humanity Line’ on the front grille head lights with LED DRLs. It also gets 16-inch alloy wheels.
3/7
Tata Punch appears to have large wheel arches and will be offered in dual-tone colour options. Its face is styled by a ‘Humanity Line’ on the front grille head lights with LED DRLs. It also gets 16-inch alloy wheels. (Tata )
As standard, Tata Punch SUV will come with dual drive mode, engine-start stop, 90-degree opening doors and rear flat floor. 
4/7
As standard, Tata Punch SUV will come with dual drive mode, engine-start stop, 90-degree opening doors and rear flat floor.  (Tata )
Over and above this, its Adventure persona trim will come with a four-inch infotainment system, steering-mounted control, and central remote locking. The Accomplished trim comes with seven-inch infotainment screen, rear-view cam, voice recognition, among others.
5/7
Over and above this, its Adventure persona trim will come with a four-inch infotainment system, steering-mounted control, and central remote locking. The Accomplished trim comes with seven-inch infotainment screen, rear-view cam, voice recognition, among others. (Tata )
The fourth Persona trim of Tata Punch gets rain-sensing wipers, electric ORVMs, auto temperature control, cooled glovebox, leather-wrapped steering and gear knob, and iRA connected technology.
6/7
The fourth Persona trim of Tata Punch gets rain-sensing wipers, electric ORVMs, auto temperature control, cooled glovebox, leather-wrapped steering and gear knob, and iRA connected technology. (Tata )
Under the hood, Tata Punch gets a 1.2 Revotron engine with Dynapro Technology. It claims to go from zero to 60 kmph in 6.5 seconds and takes around 16 seconds to reach 100 kmph. 
7/7
Under the hood, Tata Punch gets a 1.2 Revotron engine with Dynapro Technology. It claims to go from zero to 60 kmph in 6.5 seconds and takes around 16 seconds to reach 100 kmph.  (Tata )

Tata Punch was the bestselling passenger vehicle in India in 2024, ending the domination of Maruti Suzuki and marking a milestone in the country's automobile history. Tata Motors has now increased the pricing of the Punch by up to 17,000, making the popular SUV dearer. The Tata Punch received a price hike at the beginning of 2025, and with this price revision, the SUV is now available for 619,990 (ex-showroom), while the top-end trim costs 10,31,990 (ex-showroom).

The Tata Punch received a price hike ranging between 7,000 and 17,000, depending on the variants. The Hyundai Exter rival is offered in nine variants and six exterior colour choices. The SUV comes available in both petrol-only and petrol-CNG bi-fuel choices.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6.13 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Punch Cng (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch CNG
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconCNG
₹ 7.23 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Punch Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch EV
BatteryCapacity Icon35 kWh Range Icon421 km
₹ 9.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon59 kWh Range Icon556 km
₹ 18.90 Lakhs
Compare

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

Tata Motors announced a price hike for its passenger vehicles just like other major carmakers announced price hikes for their respective products last month, which became effective from January 2025. Also, recently, Tata Motors launched MY25 updates for select models including the Tiago, Tigor, Tiago EV, and the Nexon.

Tata Punch: Variant-wise price hike details

Tata Punch Pure MT variant, the base trim of the SUV has received the lowest price hike of 7,090. With this price hike, it is now priced at 619,990 (ex-showroom, up from 612,900 (ex-showroom).

The other variants such as Pure (O) MT, Adventure S MT, Adventure S AMT, Adventure+ S MT, Adventure+ S AMT, Accomplished+ MT and Accomplished+ AMT have received a uniform price hike of 12,090.

The Adventure MT, Adventure AMT, Adventure Rhythm MT and Adventure Rhythm AMT variants get a uniform price hike of 17,090. The Tata Punch Adventure and Adventure Rhythm variants now come available with a sunroof.

The Accomplished+ S MT and Accomplished+ S AMT variants get a slightly lower price hike of 10,090. Within the Creative persona level, the Creative+ S AMT variant prices have been hiked by 17,090, while other variants like Creative+ MT, Creative+ AMT, and Creative+ S MT variant received a hike of 12,090.

Tata Motors recently relaunched the Punch Camo Edition and it has also received a price hike as well. Only the Tata Punch Creative+ S AMT Camo variant gets a price hike of 17,090, while all other Camo variants based on Accomplished and Creative personal levels get the same price hike of 12,090.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 14 Jan 2025, 09:26 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.