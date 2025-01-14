Tata Punch becomes dearer with up to 17,000 price hike. Variant-wise price details

Tata Punch was the bestselling passenger vehicle in India in 2024 , ending the domination of Maruti Suzuki and marking a milestone in the country's automobile history. Tata Motors has now increased the pricing of the Punch by up to ₹17,000, making the popular SUV dearer. The Tata Punch received a price hike at the beginning of 2025, and with this price revision, the SUV is now available for ₹619,990 (ex-showroom), while the top-end trim costs ₹10,31,990 (ex-showroom).

The Tata Punch received a price hike ranging between ₹7,000 and ₹17,000, depending on the variants. The Hyundai Exter rival is offered in nine variants and six exterior colour choices. The SUV comes available in both petrol-only and petrol-CNG bi-fuel choices.

Tata Motors announced a price hike for its passenger vehicles just like other major carmakers announced price hikes for their respective products last month, which became effective from January 2025. Also, recently, Tata Motors launched MY25 updates for select models including the Tiago, Tigor, Tiago EV, and the Nexon.

Tata Punch: Variant-wise price hike details

Tata Punch Pure MT variant, the base trim of the SUV has received the lowest price hike of ₹7,090. With this price hike, it is now priced at ₹619,990 (ex-showroom, up from ₹612,900 (ex-showroom).

The other variants such as Pure (O) MT, Adventure S MT, Adventure S AMT, Adventure+ S MT, Adventure+ S AMT, Accomplished+ MT and Accomplished+ AMT have received a uniform price hike of ₹12,090.

The Adventure MT, Adventure AMT, Adventure Rhythm MT and Adventure Rhythm AMT variants get a uniform price hike of ₹17,090. The Tata Punch Adventure and Adventure Rhythm variants now come available with a sunroof.

The Accomplished+ S MT and Accomplished+ S AMT variants get a slightly lower price hike of ₹10,090. Within the Creative persona level, the Creative+ S AMT variant prices have been hiked by 17,090, while other variants like Creative+ MT, Creative+ AMT, and Creative+ S MT variant received a hike of ₹12,090.

Tata Motors recently relaunched the Punch Camo Edition and it has also received a price hike as well. Only the Tata Punch Creative+ S AMT Camo variant gets a price hike of ₹17,090, while all other Camo variants based on Accomplished and Creative personal levels get the same price hike of ₹12,090.

