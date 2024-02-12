Tata Nexon: Top 5 interior highlights that make this SUV appealing

Tata Motors launched the heavily updated version of the Nexon compact SUV in September last year and since then, the automaker has been witnessing a ramped-up consumer interest in the popular car. The Nexon facelift not only received a major design upgrade, but a wide range of features too to become more appealing and upmarket compared to the pre-facelift iteration. The homegrown automobile giant updated both the internal combustion engine and all-electric version of the compact SUV.

Besides the exterior, Tata Motor has updated the interior of the Nexon SUV significantly while introducing the facelift iteration of the car. Here are five key features inside the cabin of the Tata Nexon SUV, that makes the compact SUV appealing.

All-black theme

The current Tata Nexon comes wearing an all-black interior theme across the variants. The all-black theme enhances the premium vibe inside the cabin while at the same time offering a sporty feel as well. The top-spec Fearless+ S trim of the Nexon gets a purple theme if the buyer opts for the Fearless Purple exterior paint option. Further, if the customer chooses the Ocean Blue exterior finish, the SUV comes with colour-coordinated door pads, while all the other customers receive white door pads.

More digital surface

Tata Motors introduced more digital surfaces inside the cabin of the Nexon while updating the compact SUV. Now it comes featuring a large and free-standing 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, while also getting a fully digital instrument cluster. The touch controls for the AC along with a glossy plastic insert on the multifunction steering wheel with an illuminated Tata Motors logo enhance the digital vibe further.

360-degree camera

Tata Nexon facelift received a wide range of fresh features adding more zing to it. One of them is a 360-degree camera, which was added as a novelty feature enhancing the compact SUV's premium appeal as well as safety quotient. The 360-degree camera is integrated into the touchscreen infotainment system offering a complete 360-degree view of the car's surroundings. While this feature is common among premium high-end cars, Nexon became the third model in the compact segment after Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Maruti Suzuki Fronx to receive this feature.

Ventilated front seats

Another novelty feature of the Nexon facelift is the ventilated front seats. The compact SUV's driver and front passenger seats now come equipped with a ventilation function, which offers more comfort to the front occupants of the SUV during long journeys.

Height-adjustable front seats

The height-adjustable driver seat is quite common in many cars, but it was not in the compact SUV segment. Tata Nexon facelift became the first model in the compact SUV segment to receive a height adjustability function for both the driver and front passenger. Interestingly, in many cars in the few segments above Tata Nexon also, this feature is not available.

