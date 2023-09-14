HT Auto
Tata Nexon facelift, rival to Maruti Brezza, launched at 8.10 lakh

Tata Motors has launched the much-awaited Nexon facelift in the Indian market. The prices start from 8.10 lakh and go up to 13 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom and introductory. The variant lineup has also changed and there are four of them on offer - Fearless, Creative, Pure and Smart. The manufacturer has revamped the exterior as well as the interior quite drastically. 2023 Tata Nexon will continue to compete against the Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet among others.

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 14 Sep 2023, 12:27 PM
Tata Motors has unveiled the facelifted version of the Nexon in the Indian market. The compact SUV has gone through some significant changes to the exterior as well as the interior. There are a few additions to the mechanicals of the Nexon as well. Apart from this, the Nexon now also comes with a few segment-first features.
Tata Nexon was already a pretty safe car as it scored 5 stars in Global NCAP crash test. The new Nexon comes with standard safety features like 6 Airbags, features 3 point seatbelts for all occupants, ISOFIX restraints and Electronic stability program. There are also other features on offer such as emergency (E-Call) and breakdown call (B-Call) assist.
The interior has been revised quite a lot. The centre console is new and so is the steering wheel which now comes with illuminated Tata logo. It now comes with height adjustable driver as well as co-driver seat, 10.25 inch instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system and much more.
The controls for climate control are hidden until they are needed. The gear selector is also new and looks more modern than the previous one. There is also a wireless charger and driving modes that can be changed via a rotary dial. 
The digital instrument console is configurable and the driver can even get a full screen map. The instrument console does shows all the information that the drvier might need. It can be controlled via the buttons placed on the new steering wheel.
Tata Nexon will also come with h leatherette ventilated seats, height adjustable driver and co-driver seat, air purifier, rear AC vents, Xpress cool, fully automatic temperature control through touch panel, driver one shot up/down power window and much more.
Powering the Nexon is a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 118 bhp and 170 Nm. The 1.5-litre diesl engine produces 113 bhp and 260 Nm. Tata has added a new 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission to the petrol engine
Tata is also offering a 360-degree parking camera with the Nexon which should make parking in tight spots quite easy. There is also blind view monitoring, Front parking sensors, Auto Dimming IRVM, Tyre pressure monitoring system, front fog lamp with cornering function and rear view camera. 
The exterior of the Tata Nexon is now inspired by the Curvv concept. The LED Daytime Running Lamp now sits above whereas the main headlamp unit now is placed below in the bumper. Speaking of the bumper, it is also all-new. The side profile is more or less the same apart from the new set of alloy wheels which do resemble aero wheels that are used on electric vehicles. At the rear, there is a huge change in terms of the lighting department. The tail lamps are now sleeker and the reversing lights are placed vertically in the rear bumper which is also new.

The interior is also a big step up when compared to the previous Nexon. It gets a new two-spoke multi-function steering wheel illuminated Tata logo. There is a new larger touchscreen infotainment system with a sound system from Harman and a digital driver's display.

VariantPetrol engine
Smart 8,09,990
Smart+ 9,09,990
Pure 9,69,990
Creative 10,99,990
Creative+ 11,69,990
Fearless 12,49,990
Fearless+ 12,99,990

Other features on offer are a 360-degree parking camera, height adjustable driver and co-driver seats, iRA connected car technology, air purifier, rear AC vents, ventilated seats, automatic climate control and much more.

Watch: Tata Nexon facelift first drive review: Can it set the benchmark higher?

Powering the new Nexon is a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine produces 118 bhp and 170 Nm whereas the diesel engine belts out 113 bhp of max power and 260 Nm of peak torque.

Also Read : Tata Motors launches Nexon EV facelift at 14.74 lakh, gets a host of updates

The petrol engine will be offered with three gearbox options. There is a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual and a new 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The diesel engine will come with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed AMT.

First Published Date: 14 Sep 2023, 12:27 PM IST

