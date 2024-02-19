HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Tata Nexon Safety Features: What Makes This A Global Ncap 5 Star Rated Suv?

Tata Nexon safety features: What makes this a Global NCAP 5-star rated SUV?

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Feb 2024, 10:44 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The new Tata Nexon comes with a wide range of safety features that helped the compact SUV score a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash tes
...
Tata Nexon safety rating Global NCAP
Tata Nexon facelift SUV retained its safest SUV tag after sailing through the latest Global NCAP crash tests with five-star safety ratings.
Tata Nexon safety rating Global NCAP
Tata Nexon facelift SUV retained its safest SUV tag after sailing through the latest Global NCAP crash tests with five-star safety ratings.

Tata Motors has been impressing us with a range of innovations over the last few years. The homegrown auto giant has launched a wide range of products in the passenger vehicle segment. A key element that has been driving up the appeal of the modern Tata cars is safety. Tata Motors has been consistently launching products that have been scoring five-star ratings at Global NCAP or Bharat NCAP crash tests. The latest addition to the list of five-star rated safe cars from the automaker is the Tata Nexon facelift.

Tata Motors launched the Nexon facelift last year with a significantly updated design and a wide range of fresh features. It was followed by the launch of updated Safari and Harrier SUVs. Both the updated Tata Safari and Tata Harrier scored five-star ratings in Bharat NCAP crash tests. Now, the Tata Nexon facelift has scored a five-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test. With this, the compact SUV followed in the footsteps of the pre-facelift iteration of the Nexon.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1497 cc Multiple Both
₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon Cng (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Nexon CNG
1199 cc CNG Manual
₹ 9.25 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon EV
40.5 kWh 325 Kmph 465 km
₹ 14.49 - 19.29 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1493.0 cc Multiple Both
₹ 7.99 - 15.69 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV300
1497.0 cc Multiple Both
₹ 7.99 - 14.76 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv300 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV300 2024
1197 cc Petrol Manual
₹ 9 - 15 Lakhs
View Details

Watch: Tata Nexon secures five-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash tests

The new Tata Nexon comes with a wide range of safety features that helped the compact SUV to rake in a five-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test. Here are the safety features that helped the Nexon to score top rating in the GNCAP crash test.

Tata Nexon: Standard safety features

The Tata Nexon SUV comes with six airbags as a standard safety feature. It gets dual front airbags, curtain and side airbags as standard. Besides that, Nexon also comes with safety features like an Electronic Stability Program (ESP), ISOFIX anchorages, seatbelt reminders for all occupants, reverse parking sensors and central locking as standard across all variants.

Watch: Tata Nexon facelift first drive review: Can it set the benchmark higher?

Tata Nexon: Additional safety features

Besides the standard safety features, the higher and top-spec variants of the Tata Nexon SUV get additional passive safety features, enhancing the safety quotient further. Available from the Creative variant onwards, these additional safety features onboard the Nexon SUV are a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), a blind spot-view monitor, front parking sensors, and a rear-view camera. Apart from that, the new Nexon gets a fresh feature in the form of a 360-degree camera offering a surround view of the vehicle, which can be highly useful when parking the car in a tight spot.

First Published Date: 19 Feb 2024, 10:44 AM IST
TAGS: Safari Nexon Harrier Tata Motors Nexon Tata Nexon Tata

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.