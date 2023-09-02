Tata Nexon facelift SUV breaks cover. Check what is new

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 02, 2023

Tata Motors unveiled the 2023 Nexon facelift SUV on Friday ahead of its launch

The design of the new Nexon SUV is based on the Curvv Concept EV showcased earlier

It gets a new set of LED headlights, signature DRLs, a larger grille at the front

At the sides, the Nexon SUV comes with redesigned alloy wheels, chrome roofrails and new character lines

 Check product page

The taillights have also been updated with new design along with an LED light bar stretching across the boot

The cabin of the Nexon SUV has also been revamped with fresh elements and features

It gets a new 2-spoke steering wheel with touch-based controls and backlit panel

The free-standing infotainment screen, measuring 10.25 inches, has also been updated

The controls on the dashboard have less physical keys and are replaced by touch-based options

It also gets 360 degree camera for the first time and new upholstery on the inside

In terms of safety, the Nexon facelift offers six airbags as standard among others

The new Nexon SUV will be officially launched on September 14, bookings open on September 4
Also check out the new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and what it offers in this quick video
Click Here