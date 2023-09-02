Tata Nexon facelift SUV breaks cover. Check what is new

Tata Motors unveiled the 2023 Nexon facelift SUV on Friday ahead of its launch
The design of the new Nexon SUV is based on the Curvv Concept EV showcased earlier
It gets a new set of LED headlights, signature DRLs, a larger grille at the front
At the sides, the Nexon SUV comes with redesigned alloy wheels, chrome roofrails and new character lines
The taillights have also been updated with new design along with an LED light bar stretching across the boot
The cabin of the Nexon SUV has also been revamped with fresh elements and features
It gets a new 2-spoke steering wheel with touch-based controls and backlit panel
The free-standing infotainment screen, measuring 10.25 inches, has also been updated
The controls on the dashboard have less physical keys and are replaced by touch-based options
It also gets 360 degree camera for the first time and new upholstery on the inside
In terms of safety, the Nexon facelift offers six airbags as standard among others
The new Nexon SUV will be officially launched on September 14, bookings open on September 4