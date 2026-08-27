Tata Motors renames passenger vehicle business as TATA.CARS

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has changed the way it will present its passenger car business to customers. The company will now use TATA.CARS as its new brand name, with ‘Nothing’s Too Far’ as its tagline.

One name for Tata’s passenger vehicle range

The new name will cover Tata Motors’ entire passenger vehicle range, including hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs and electric cars. The company says the name comes from the way many customers already refer to its products as “Tata cars".

TATA.CARS will be used across the company’s website, social media channels, dealerships, service centres and other customer communication. The aim is to have one common name for Tata Motors’ passenger vehicle business.

The new tagline, ‘Nothing’s Too Far’, is based on the idea of helping people travel further and pursue their ambitions. Tata Motors says this thinking has been part of its passenger vehicle business for several years, including its work on locally developed cars, vehicle safety and electric vehicles.

New design elements for TATA.CARS

The company has also created a new design language for TATA.CARS. Called Parallel Pathways, the design takes inspiration from the shape of the Tata ‘T’ and the lines seen on roads. Tata Motors says it represents different journeys moving forward.

The new branding also brings a new shade of blue called Ambition Blue, along with a new typeface called Parallel Display. A new sound associated with the brand has also been created.

Also Read : Next-gen Tata Nexon spied testing on the road; expected design, features, engine

Tata logo and car names remain unchanged

While the name used for customers is changing, there are no changes to the company’s legal name. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. will continue to be used for official, regulatory and investor-related communication.

The Tata logo on the cars will also remain unchanged. Existing vehicle names and product brands will continue to be used, meaning models such as the Nexon, Punch, Curvv, Harrier and Safari will not get new names as part of this change.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles currently has more than seven million customers. The company says the TATA.CARS name will bring its growing range of petrol, diesel and electric passenger vehicles under one name as it continues to add new models and technologies.

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