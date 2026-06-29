5 cars and SUVs expected to launch in July 2026

July is going to be a busy month for autommakers, considering the number of launches in this month. Not only that, but this month also marks the start of the second half of the calendar year. With the festive season right around the corner, automakers will be ramping their launches for the second half of the year. Here are a few cars and SUVs set to launch in July 2026:

1 Renault Kwid facelift Renault Kwid Facelift EMI starting at just ₹6,300/ month Check Eligibility French automake Renault is set to launch the facelift of its hatchback, the Kwid on July 3. The Renault Kwid facelift is expected to boast a few exterior and interior changes, while the engine options remain the same. It is expected to be powered by the same 1.0L three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 67 bhp and 91 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission.

2 Toyota Hilux Toyota Hilux EMI starting at just ₹37,300/ month Check Eligibility The new-gen Toyota Hilux is expected to make its debut on July 28. While design and interior changes are significant, it is expected to boast the same 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine paired with a new 48V mild-hybrid system, producing around 201 bhp and up to 500 Nm of torque when paired with the automatic transmission. Transmission choices are likely to include both a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic. However, Toyota might introduce the electric Hilux in India as well, considering it has launched the electric Hilux in the UK market, among other geographies.

3 Skoda Kodiaq RS Skoda Kodiaq RS EMI starting at just ₹58,900/ month Check Eligibility The sportier Skoda Kodiaq RS is expected to be launched this month despite the date not being finalised yet. The Skoda Kodiaq RS is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine producing 262 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. The engine works with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. Additionally, the bookings of the Skoda Kodiaq RS were opened recently and all 50 units of the performance-oriented SUV were booked in just six minutes.

4 Nissan Tekton Nissan Tekton EMI starting at just ₹14,400/ month Check Eligibility The compact SUV from the stables of Nissan is set to launch on July 9. This SUV is set to be a major product for the Nissan portfolio, which has banked heavily on the Magnite and Gravite. It is expected to be powered by three different engine options: a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing approx 98 bhp and 166 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual, a 1.3L four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 166 bhp and 280 Nm of torque and a 1.8L petrol strong hybrid engine which is expected to make its debut at the launch or in October.

5 MG Starlight 560 MG is set to introduce a new SUV in the Indian market on July 16. The new SUV will be based on the Wuling Starlight 560. Additionally, the SUV will have a revised name upon launch, moving away from the Starlight 560 nameplate. It is expected to be powered by two different engine options: a plug-in hybrid variant which is powered by a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine working in tandem with an electric motor and a 20.5 kWh battery pack, producing a combined peak power output of 194 bhp and 230 Nm of torque, and a fully-electric variant, which is powered by a 56.7-kWh battery pack sending power to a single electric motor generating 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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