XPENG at IAA Munich 2025: AI Cars, Flying Vehicles & Humanoid Robots

XPENG, a leading China-based tech company, showcased its latest innovations and breakthroughs in AI technology. The European debut of the XPENG Next P7 sports sedan exhibited the firm’s core strengths in intelligent driving systems, AI technology, and high-performance engineering. Not only that, it also reflected XPENG’s ambitious goals, while reflecting its global footprint expansion plans.

In addition to that, the company will officially set up its first European R&D centre in Munich.

XPENG’S AI-Driven Cars at IAA Munich 2025

The company not only showcased the Next P7 (new-generation P7) but also its diverse product portfolio, comprising the X9 MPV, the new G6 & G9 SUVs. These models were already being sold in China. According to the company, The P7+ is the world’s first AI-defined vehicle.

Moreover, the company mainly highlighted the Next P7 sports sedan that offers a futuristic design and supercar-level performance. This electric car unleashes 593 PS (584.8 bhp) and has a top speed of 230 km/h. It is capable of accelerating from standstill to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds.

The company plans to establish a Munich R&D center and highlighted its diverse product lineup, including the Next P7 sports sedan, aiming for global expansion and sustainable mobility.

The company also highlighted the EV durability of the 2025 P7, which covered 3961 kilometres in 24 hours. It reflects the endurance record of a mass-market electric vehicle.

"It demonstrates our full-stack, self-developed AI capabilities. XPENG doesn’t just build cars, we are creating smart and sustainable mobility experiences for global users. The new Munich R&D center demonstrates our strong commitment to creating these experiences together with Europe, deepening partnerships, driving local innovation, and serving European users with cutting-edge mobility solutions," said Mr. He Xiaopeng, Chairman and CEO of XPENG.

Future Mobility with Full-Stack AI

XPENG also showcased its in-house-developed AI system, which is integrated into all of the company’s products.

The firm says that its AI architecture integrates computing power, hardware, vehicle, and cloud. Supporting the capabilities are highly integrated central computing and zonal control architecture, allowing deep hardware-software synergy throughout the vehicle.

Due to such breakthroughs, XPENG will shift towards mass-produced Level-4 autonomous driving vehicles, followed by the launch of Robotaxis trials in China by 2026.

Also Read : IAA Mobility 2025: Mercedes-Benz GLC EV promising over 700 km range breaks cover

Expansion in Skies

XPENG’s flying car subsidiary, XPENG AEROHT, spent nearly twelve years in R&D and produced seven generations of prototypes. By October 2025, “Land Aircraft Carrier," the world’s first modular flying car, will mark its first international flight in Dubai. XPENG has already received 5000 pre-orders for its flying vehicle, plus its mass-production is likely to start in late 2026. If that happens, XPENG AEROHT will likely be the world’s largest flying vehicle company.

Humanoid Robots

While innovating in cars and flying vehicles, XPENG is also extending AI mobility into robotics. The company already has IRON, a revolutionary humanoid robot, which took five years to develop through six generations. The IRON humanoid robot is currently undergoing training in factory settings and it is expected to enter mass production in 2026.

Moreover, XPENG’s next generation humanoid robot is set to launch in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Commenting on the growth and expansion, Dr Brian Gu, Vice Chairman and President of XPENG, said, “Since our first appearance at IAA Mobility in 2023 as an emerging Chinese EV brand, XPENG has returned in 2025 having quickly grown into the world’s sixth-largest EV player. We now serve users in over 46 markets and will continue expanding globally, delivering innovative products and smart technologies to help accelerate the shift to sustainable mobility."

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: