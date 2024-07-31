Tata Curvv rival Citroen Basalt SUV's new exterior, interior features revealed

As French auto giant Citroen gears up to introduce its fifth car in India, more details about the upcoming Basalt SUV have been revealed two days before its official unveiling. The coupe SUV, based on the C3 Aircross from Citroen, will break cover on August 2 as the carmaker's second model in the compact segment. The new video offers the clearest look at the front exterior of the Basalt SUV for the first time, besides revealing some more details about what its interior will offer.

Citroen has released a new video of the Basalt SUV which will make its debut on August 2.The new video fully reveals the front face of the SUV as well

Citroen Basalt SUV will primarily take on Tata Curvv in a fresh design language set for debut in the compact segment. It wears a coupe profile, something that is seen mostly in high-end models. The Basalt and Curvv will be the first two models to introduce the new genre to carve a niche in the segment dominated by the likes of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara among others.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Citroen Basalt 1998 cc 1998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 12 - 15 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Tata Curvv 1198 cc 1198 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 15 - 20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 1490 cc 1490 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10.70 - 19.95 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Seltos 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10.90 - 20.35 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra Thar ROXX 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 12.50 - 18.50 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Citroen Basalt: Exterior design

The new promotional video shows the front face of the Basalt SUV with all its details. It shows that the design of the SUV has been inspired by the C3 Aircross with minor changes. It comes with the traditional X-shaped split LED DRLs, LED headlights and the Citroen badging on the bonnet. The bumper is slightly chunkier with faux skid plate and fog lamps.

Also Read : Differences between Tata Curvv and Tata Nexon explained

Earlier, Citroen had revealed the rear and side profile of the SUV. It will come with a sloping roofline, typical in a coupe-styled SUV, turn indicators integrated with ORVMs, new set of alloy wheels which look different from the ones seen on the C3 Aircross, LED taillights and more.

Citroen Basalt: Interior and features

The interior will boast of the same infotainment screen Citroen offers with C3 Aircross. The digital driver display is also likely to be the same. The new video has revealed other feature updates that the Basalt SUV will get over the C3 Aircross. They also hint that Citroen will position the SUV above the C3 Aircross in its lineup. These new features include AC vents for rear seat passengers, power buttons on rear windows, foldable armrest with cup holders, three-point seatbelts and fixed headrest in the centre of the second row. The cabin will be offered in a light beige colour theme while the upholstery is likely to be offered with fabric material.

Also Read : Check out five SUVs that Citroen Basalt is set to rival upon launch

Other features that the Citroen Basalt SUV is expected to offer are wireless charging, Type-C charging ports, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control and cruise control.

Citroen Basalt: Engine, transmission

Under the hood, Citroen will equip the Basalt SUV with single powertrain option. It will use the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine that also poweres the C3 Aircross SUV. Mated to either a 6-speed manual transmission or an automatic torque converter unit, the engine is capable of generating 109 bhp of power and 205 Nm of peak torque.

First Published Date: