Tata Curvv vs Tata Nexon: Major differences outlined

The keyword Tata Curvv is the most searched one in the automotive community in the last few weeks. With the Tata Curvv EV slated to debut on August 7, interest in the coupe SUV is at its peak. The Curvv EV will be followed by the ICE variant of the SUV. Upon launch, it is going to create a whole new segment in the mass market category as the coupe SUV is a niche explored by luxury carmakers so far.

Tata Curvv is going to be the next big launch from the homegrown automobile giant, which comes with design influence from its sibling Tata Nexon, but

There have been several comparisons already citing that the upcoming Tata Curvv looks similar to the Tata Nexon. In terms of design, the Tata Curvv actually comes with several styling elements that resemble its sibling Nexon. However, there are several distinctive styling elements as well, which set it apart from the popular compact SUV.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Tata Curvv 1198 cc 1198 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 15 - 20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Tata Curvv EV Concept 56.5kWh 56.5kWh 500 km 500 km ₹ 15 - 20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Tata Nexon 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8 - 15.80 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV700 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Harrier 1956.0 cc 1956.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra Thar ROXX 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 12.50 - 18.50 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Here is a quick look at the major differences between the Tata Curvv and Tata Nexon.

Watch: Tata Curvv revealed at Bharat Mobility show: first look

Tata Curvv vs Tata Nexon: Dimension

Despite carrying some similar styling elements, the Tata Curvv has major differences with Nexon on the dimension front. The Curvv measures 4,308 mm in length, while has a width of 1,810 mm. Also, the coupe SUV has a height of 1,630 mm and 2,560 mm of wheelbase.

This makes the upcoming Tata Curvv 313 mm longer, six mm wider, and 10 mm taller than Nexon, while it also has 62 mm of extra wheelbase. The Nexon measures 3,995 mm in length, while has a width of 1,804 mm. Also, the compact SUV has a height of 1,620 mm and a wheelbase of 2,498 mm.

Also Read : Tata Curvv vs Tata Nexon: What's similar, what's not

Tata Curvv vs Tata Nexon: Design

Both the Tata Curvv and Tata Nexon have plenty of similarities across their exterior. However, there are significant differences as well. The Curvv comes with a coupe-like roofline flowing into the high-standing rear profile, which is not the case for Nexon.

The upcoming Curvv SUV also gets flush-fitting door handles at the side profile, while Nexon comes with conventional door handles. Curvv has a taller rear profile and boot lid that indicates more luggage space than Nexon, while the latter gets an upright tailgate.

The Tata Nexon runs on 16-inch alloy wheels in its high-spec variants, while the Tata Curvv gets 18-inch alloys. The Nexon SUV gets plastic aero flaps within the diamond-cut design of the alloy wheels, while the Curvv gets alloy wheels with a petal-like design.

Tata Curvv vs Tata Nexon: Interior

Both the Tata SUVs get sunroof inside their cabins ensuring a more premium, spacious and airy feel for the occupants. However, the Tata Curvv comes with a panoramic sunroof, while Nexon gets a single-pane unit. This means the Curvv will come with a more spacious feeling and airy cabin than the Nexon.

The touchscreen infotainment systems onboard the two Tata SUVs come in different sizes. The Curvv features a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, while the Tata Nexon gets a 10.25-inch unit.

The Curvv, while having many in-cabin similarities with the Nexon, comes with a different steering wheel. It gets a Tata Harrier-like four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated brand logo at the centre.

First Published Date: