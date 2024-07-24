Tata Curvv vs Tata Nexon: What's similar, what's not

Tata Curvv coupe SUV comes carrying a host of design similarities with its sibling Tata Nexon, while there are several distinctive styling elements as

Tata Curvv is going to be the next big launch in the Indian passenger vehicle market. With its electric variant slated to launch on August 7 and the ICE version following up, the Tata Curvv will come as the first mainstream mass-market coupe SUV in India. This will essentially create an all-new sub-segment in the midsize SUV category in the Indian market, where Citroen too is gearing up to launch its upcoming coupe SUV Basalt.

Since the Tata Curvv has been unveiled digitally in its production avatar, the coupe SUV has been creating quite some headlines. Many people have started comparing the Curvv with Nexon. While the upcoming Tata Curvv shares its underpinnings with the Tata Nexon, there are some design similarities as well. However, there are several distinctive styling elements as well.

Here is a quick and comprehensive look at the design similarities and differences between Tata Curvv and Tata Nexon.