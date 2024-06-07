Tata Altroz updated with more features, two new variants, priced from 9 lakh

Tata Motors recently launched the new Altroz Racer bringing a sporty variant of its premium hatchback and the company has also launched two new top-of-the-line variants on the hatchback. The Tata Altroz is now available two new trims - XZ LUX and XZ+S LUX - while the top-spec XZ+ OS gets more features than before. Prices start from ₹9 lakh for the Altroz XZ LUX, ₹9.65 lakh for the Altroz XZ+S LUX and ₹9.99 lakh for the Altroz XZ+ OS. All prices are ex-showroom and for the petrol manual.

Tata Altroz: New Variants

The new Tata Altroz XZ LUX gets a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the company’s later OS, a 360-degree camera, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The more premium Altroz XZ+S LUX adds four airbags in addition to all the other features from the XZ LUX trim. Lastly, the Altroz XZ+ OS further adds iRA Connected Car tech and an air purifier over the XZ+S LUX trim for a premium of ₹34,000 than before.

Prices have been announced for the turbo petrol-manual variants. Tata Motors has announced the two new additional variants will be available in a choice of petrol manual, petrol DCA, diesel and CNG powertrains. The Altroz XZ+ OS will be offered only with the petrol engine only.

Tata Altroz: Engine Specifications

Meanwhile, the newly launched Tata Altroz Racer gets features like an electric sunroof, leatherette seats, a blacked-out roof and bonnet with twin stripes, and a blacked-out interior with orange highlights. The Altroz continues to be available with three engines - the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol (87 bhp), 1.5-litre turbo diesel (89 bhp), and the 1.2-litre turbo petrol with 118 bhp. Transmission options include the 5-speed manual and 7-speed DCT, as well as a 6-speed manual on the Altroz Racer.

Tata Altroz: Rivals

The Tata Altroz takes on the Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, and Toyota Glanza in the segment. The new Altroz Racer competes with the Hyundai i20 N Line, Maruti Suzuki Fronx Turbo and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Turbo.

