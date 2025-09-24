Suzuki changes its identity, reveals new logo globally

Suzuki Motor Corporation has officially unveiled a redesigned emblem, the first major update in 22 years, signalling a new chapter for the brand. The refreshed logo ties in with its newly announced corporate slogan, “By Your Side," and reflects both continuity and change as the company adapts to the evolving mobility landscape.

The Japanese automaker explained that the redesign reflects its long-standing philosophy of “focusing on the customer" while embracing new possibilities for the future. The new emblem is meant to symbolise Suzuki’s commitment to walk alongside customers in a changing mobility environment, echoing its new slogan “By Your Side."

What’s different about the new emblem?

The iconic “S" outline remains intact, ensuring the company’s identity is preserved. However, Suzuki has adopted a flatter, more modern design suitable for the digital era. Another key change is the shift from traditional chrome plating to high-brightness silver paint, a move aimed at reducing environmental impact while signalling a new era for the brand.

When and where will the logo debut?

The new emblem will make its first public appearance at the Japan Mobility Show 2025, fitted to Suzuki’s concept models. From there, the badge will gradually roll out across production vehicles worldwide.

How will customers see the transition in cars?

Since the proportions of the emblem remain unchanged, the updated design can be seamlessly fitted onto grilles and tailgates of existing models. This means customers won’t need to wait for new launches to spot the fresh logo. Suzuki confirmed that the recently introduced Maruti Suzuki Victoris SUV in India is expected to be among the first production models to wear the updated badge.

What about Suzuki’s global and Indian markets?

India plays a pivotal role in Suzuki’s global strategy, with a majority of its cars manufactured by Maruti Suzuki. As a result, models like the Grand Vitara, Ertiga, and Fronx are also expected to adopt the new emblem soon after its global rollout.

Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President, emphasised that the new emblem represents both legacy and ambition. “The new emblem embodies Suzuki's long-held commitment to create valuable products by focusing on the customer, as well as our determination to take on new challenges for the future. Under the corporate slogan ‘By Your Side,’ we will continue to walk alongside our customers by providing mobility closely connected with people’s lives, contributing to the realisation of a sustainable future."

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: