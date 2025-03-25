HT Auto
The new Suzuki Burgman gets E20 fuel compatibility. Check out what else is new

By: HT Auto Desk
25 Mar 2025
  • The 2025 Suzuki Burgman Street features an OBD-2B-compliant engine, SEP technology, E20 fuel compatibility, new colour options and revised pricing.
Suzuki Burgman
The newly introduced Burgman gets the SEP Alpha technology.
Suzuki has updated its popular scooter, the Burgman Street, for 2025, introducing several key enhancements to meet the latest industry standards. The updated model is now OBD-2B compliant, features E20 fuel compatibility, and comes with new color options, better fuel efficiency, and a revised price structure. Here are the five major highlights of the 2025 Burgman Street in India:

1 OBD-2B compliant engine

The 2025 Suzuki Burgman Street now has an OBD-2B (On-Board Diagnostics) compliant engine, ensuring better emission control and real-time monitoring. The 124.3cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine delivers 8.5 bhp at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. This ensures smooth performance while meeting the latest emission regulations set by the Indian government.

The OBD-2B system actively monitors the engine's emissions, detecting malfunctions and alerting riders to any issues related to pollution control, making the scooter more eco-friendly.

2 Improved fuel efficiency with SEP Technology

Suzuki continues to focus on fuel efficiency with its Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) technology, which optimises the engine’s performance while minimising fuel consumption. The improved efficiency ensures that the Burgman Street remains economical for daily commuting, offering a refined and cost-effective riding experience.

SEP technology also contributes to lower carbon emissions, making it a greener choice for urban riders.

3 New colour options

Suzuki has introduced fresh color schemes for the Burgman Street lineup. The top-end EX variant now comes in the exclusive Metallic Matte Stellar Blue shade, while existing colors like Metallic Matte Black No. 2 and Metallic Royal Bronze remain available.

The colour palette has been expanded to seven options for the Standard and Ride Connect variants, including a new Pearl Moon Stone Gray shade exclusive to the Standard edition. These new colour choices give riders more personalisation options, enhancing the scooter’s premium appeal.

4 E20 fuel compatibility

To support India's push toward sustainable fuel, the 2025 Burgman Street is now E20 fuel compatible, meaning it can run on petrol blended with up to 20 per cent ethanol. This reduces dependency on fossil fuels and contributes to lower carbon emissions.

5 Pricing and variants

The 2025 Burgman Street sees a slight price revision across its variants. The Burgman Street EX is priced at 1.16 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the Standard Burgman Street is priced at 95,800 (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 25 Mar 2025
