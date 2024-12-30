HT Auto
Dhoom again? 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa promises some exciting additions. Check what's new

30 Dec 2024
  • The newly updated 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa gets new colour options, a powerful engine along with multiple electronic aids to ensure a rider's safety.
2025 Suzuki Hayabusa
2025 Suzuki Hayabusa
While the Hayabusa's Indian launch timeline remains unconfirmed, it may arrive by next year due to the model’s immense popularity in the country.

India's favourite sportsbike, the Suzuki Hayabusa has made its global debut in a new 2025 avatar bringing a slew of updates to enhance its appeal. Known for its iconic styling and top-tier performance the Hayabusa has always been a well-known product among motorcycle enthusiasts. Here are the five key highlights of its latest iteration:

1 New colours

The 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa now comes in three striking new colour options including a Metallic Matte Green / Metallic Matte Titanium Silver, a Glass Sparkle Black and a Metallic Mystic Silver / Pearl Vigor Blue. These new colour schemes have been introduced to enhance the motorcycle’s aesthetics offering fresh choices for fans of the iconic bike.

2 Improved launch and cruise control

The launch control system on the 2025 Hayabusa has been fine-tuned with revised engine speeds to ensure better performance during harsh launches. Additionally, the updated Smart Cruise Control system now remains active even when the rider changes gears using the bi-directional quick shift system offering a more seamless operation overall.

3 Engine and performance

The heart of the 2025 Hayabusa is its same robust 1,340 cc in-line four-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC engine. It delivers an impressive 190 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 142 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and benefits from Suzuki’s Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) which includes features such as traction control and a bi-directional quick-shifter.

4 Safety aids

The 2025 Hayabusa is equipped with a host of electronic aids to enhance safety and rider convenience. These include features like Cruise control, an Anti-lock braking system (ABS), Multiple power modes, Anti-lift control which prevents the front wheel from lifting during acceleration, a Speed limiter, Engine brake control and a Hill-hold system which applies the brakes on a slope in order to prevent the bike from rolling back. Additionally, a TFT screen also provides all vital information ensuring a user-friendly experience.

5 Suspension and braking

The motorcycle features high-quality hardware to complement its performance capabilities. The front suspension gets inverted telescopic forks and the rear suspension is a mono-shock absorber. The motorbike gets Brembo Stylema callipers with twin discs at the front and a Nissin calliper at the rear. This setup ensures excellent handling and braking performance, making the Hayabusa as agile as it is powerful.

First Published Date: 30 Dec 2024, 14:19 PM IST
