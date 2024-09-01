Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo will launch on…

Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo is all set to hit the Indian roads on September 2, 2024, the Czech carmaker has officially confirmed. While not much can be made out of the teaser teased by Skoda Auto India, it seems that the Slavia Monte Carlo will have the usual upgraded treatment like its SUV sister. Skoda has hinted at a red paint shade along with black front grille.

The Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo is available with both the 1.0L TSI engine as well as the 1.5L TSI engine option. While the smaller engine gets paired with a six speed manual transmission, the 1.5L TSI gets paired with a seven speed DSG transmission. It is expected that the Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo too will be offered with both the engine options with the smaller 1.0L TSI getting the six speed manual transmission while the bigger 1.5L TSI getting the seven speed DSG transmission.

In terms of design upgrades, the Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo is likely to be offered exclusively in Tornado Red and Candy White colour options. In addition to this, just like the Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo, the Slavia too might get glossy carbon steel paint roof will contrasts the body colours along with glossy black front grille and glossy black door mirrors.

The Monte Carlo edition Kushaq boasts R17 dual-tone Vega 43.18 cm alloy wheels that have been directly inspired by the Octavia vRS 245. Besides, the new Kushaq also features a unique Monte Carlo fender garnish. A similar treatment is likely to be carried forward for the Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo too.

Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo: What’s on the inside

The Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo is likely to carry the same basic layout of the current model, however with few upgrades. It is expected that the cabin will feature Red and Black dual-tone upholstery; Ruby Red metallic inserts on the width of the dashboard and centre console flow into the front doors perfectly.

At the front, there is most likely to be ventilated Red and Black leather seats embroidered with 'Monte Carlo' on the headrests. The rear seats may feature Red and Black leatherette wrap and also carry 'Monte Carlo' inscribing on both headrests. It would house a 20.32-cm Virtual Cockpit with a red theme on the driver's instrument console, while the centre of the dashboard would sport a 25.4-cm infotainment system with Skoda Play Apps in a red theme.

Skoda Slavia: Upgraded lineup

Skoda recently made changes to the Slavia lineup with the sedan now starting at ₹10.69 lakh, ex-showroom. It has also revised the variant nomenclature from Active, Ambition, and Style to Classic, Signature, and Prestige.

The price cut is across the board and covers all engine and transmission options. Skoda claims that customers will benefit from a saving of up to 10 per cent on their selected model, variant, engine, and transmission

