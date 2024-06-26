2024 Skoda Slavia updated: Variants explained

The Skoda Slavia was introduced in February 2022 as the successor to the Rapid. Now, the Slavia has received an update for 2024. This refresh brings a more streamlined variant line-up which includes Classic, Signature and Prestige trim levels, and a starting price reduced by ₹94,000, making the Slavia more accessible at ₹10.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end Prestige variant now sits at ₹18.69 lakh.

Under the hood, Skoda Slavia retains the familiar engine options: a 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine churning 114 bhp and a more powerful 1.5-liter TSI unit making 148 bhp. The base Classic variant gets the 1.0-liter engine with a manual transmission.

For wider choice, Signature and Prestige variants offer both engines with manual and automatic options. Fuel efficiency remains a strong point, with claimed figures ranging from 18.73 kmpl to an impressive 20.32 kmpl for the 1.0-liter MT.

Skoda Slavia Classic

The Skoda Slavia Classic, the entry-level variant, strikes a balance between affordability and features. It gets halogen headlights with LED daytime running lights along with electrically adjustable wing mirrors and rear parking sensors to aid everyday driving. Meanwhile, steel wheels with wheel covers keep the cost down.

Inside, the focus is on functionality. The Skoda Slavia Classic gets multi-function steering wheel with tilt and telescopic adjustment, seven inch infotainment system with wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, fabric seats with manual adjustments and a sound system with a four speaker setup. It also gets auto start-stop for improved fuel efficiency.

In terms of safety the Slavia Classic includes anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic stability control (ESC), emergency brake-force distribution (EBD), traction control, three-point seatbelts, tire pressure monitor, six airbags and ISOFIX.

Skoda Slavia Signature

The Skoda Slavia Signature upgrades the Classic variant with a host of comfort and convenience features. The exterior gets a sleeker look with LED taillights, chrome accents on door handles, and stylish 16-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, the cabin offers a more premium feel with ambient lighting, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and front and rear armrests for enhanced comfort. Passengers can also enjoy individual climate control with rear AC vents. Functionality is improved with a larger 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, a 3.5-inch digital instrument cluster, and a cooled glovebox. The audio system gets an upgrade to eight speakers and additional features like cruise control, remote engine start/stop, and a rear camera provide added convenience and safety.

Skoda Slavia Prestige

The top-of-the-line Skoda Slavia Prestige builds upon the Signature's features with a focus on luxury and technology. Exterior enhancements include sleek LED headlights with L-shaped daytime running lights, chrome trim around the windows and rear bumper, and stylish 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels.

Stepping inside, the Prestige boasts an even more premium feel with an electric sunroof, full LED interior lighting, and an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster replacing the analog gauges. It further gets ventilated front seats and electric adjustment for the front seats. It also gets a wireless phone charger. The audio system receives a further upgrade to a Skoda Sound System with a subwoofer for a richer listening experience.

