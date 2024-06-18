HT Auto
Skoda Kushaq & Slavia prices reduced on all variants. Check new prices

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 18 Jun 2024, 19:50 PM
The Skoda Slavia and Kushaq get more affordable than before on the entry-level variants that make the models more accessible. The variant nomenclature
...
Skoda Slavia Skoda Kushaq
The Skoda Slavia and Kushaq get a revised nomenclature for its variants that will now be called Classic, Signature and Prestige
Skoda Slavia Skoda Kushaq
The Skoda Slavia and Kushaq get a revised nomenclature for its variants that will now be called Classic, Signature and Prestige

Skoda Auto India has slashed the prices across all variants of the Slavia and Kushaq. The company revised its variant nomenclature from Active, Ambition and Style, to Classic, Signature and Prestige. Both models are now more affordable than before with a price reduction.

The Skoda Slavia range now starts from 10.69 lakh, while the Skoda Kushaq is now priced from 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Skoda says the new prices are valid for a limited period and are a part of the new strategy to make the models accessible to a wider set of customers. The company said it managed to reduce prices by achieving value through efficiencies in operations and economies of scale.

Also Read : Skoda Kushaq Onyx AT debuts at 13.49 lakh. Check details.

Skoda Slavia Variants Prices (Ex-Showroom)
Engine/Transmission Options1.0 TSI MT1.0 TSI AT1.5 TSI MT1.5 TSI AT
Classic 10.69 Lakh---
Signature 13.99 Lakh 15.09 Lakh 15.49 Lakh 16.69 Lakh
Prestige 15.99 Lakh 17.09 Lakh 17.49 Lakh 18.69 Lakh

Speaking on the revised pricing, Petr Janeba, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said: “We have been in India for nearly a quarter of a century, and our commitment to this market is absolute. We have always been looking at offering more in product and affiliated actions. Since the announcement of our all-new compact SUV planned for 2025, we have maintained that with this new car, we are targeting new markets, younger customers and more accessibility to the brand. While the new compact SUV will open new markets for us, we have achieved some efficiencies in the Kushaq and the Slavia, which has enabled us to enhance the value in our offerings and pass on the benefits to our customers and fans."

Skoda Kushaq Variants Prices (Ex-Showroom)
Engine/Transmission Options1.0 TSI MT 1.0 TSI AT1.5 TSI MT1.5 TSI AT
Classic 10.89 Lakh  ---
Onyx 12.89 Lakh 13.49 Lakh  
Signature  14.19 Lakh 15.29 Lakh 15.69 Lakh 16.89 Lakh
Monte Carlo 15.60 Lakh  16.70 Lakh 17.10 Lakh 18.30 Lakh
Prestige 16.09 Lakh  17.19 Lakh 17.59 Lakh 18.79 Lakh

The price reduction is across the range and for all engine and transmission options. Skoda says customers will see benefits up to 10 per cent on their choice of the model, variants, engines and transmissions. Both the Kushaq and Slavia draw power from the 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine options. Transmission choices include the 6-speed manual paired with both engines, while the 1.0 TSI gets a torque converter and a 7-speed DSG paired with the 1.5 TSI.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

Furthermore, Skoda Auto India is offering a range of additional benefits including exchange and corporate bonus options, special finance and insurance schemes through its banking partners. There are extended warranty, service and maintenance packages as well.

First Published Date: 18 Jun 2024, 17:05 PM IST
TAGS: Skoda Kushaq Skoda Skoda Auto India Skoda Slavia Kushaq

