Skoda Kushaq & Slavia prices reduced on all variants. Check new prices

Skoda Auto India has slashed the prices across all variants of the Slavia and Kushaq. The company revised its variant nomenclature from Active, Ambition and Style, to Classic, Signature and Prestige. Both models are now more affordable than before with a price reduction.

The Skoda Slavia and Kushaq get more affordable than before on the entry-level variants that make the models more accessible. The variant nomenclature

The Skoda Slavia range now starts from ₹10.69 lakh, while the Skoda Kushaq is now priced from ₹10.89 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Skoda says the new prices are valid for a limited period and are a part of the new strategy to make the models accessible to a wider set of customers. The company said it managed to reduce prices by achieving value through efficiencies in operations and economies of scale.

Skoda Slavia Variants Prices (Ex-Showroom) Engine/Transmission Options 1.0 TSI MT 1.0 TSI AT 1.5 TSI MT 1.5 TSI AT Classic ₹ 10.69 Lakh - - - Signature ₹ 13.99 Lakh ₹ 15.09 Lakh ₹ 15.49 Lakh ₹ 16.69 Lakh Prestige ₹ 15.99 Lakh ₹ 17.09 Lakh ₹ 17.49 Lakh ₹ 18.69 Lakh

Speaking on the revised pricing, Petr Janeba, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said: “We have been in India for nearly a quarter of a century, and our commitment to this market is absolute. We have always been looking at offering more in product and affiliated actions. Since the announcement of our all-new compact SUV planned for 2025, we have maintained that with this new car, we are targeting new markets, younger customers and more accessibility to the brand. While the new compact SUV will open new markets for us, we have achieved some efficiencies in the Kushaq and the Slavia, which has enabled us to enhance the value in our offerings and pass on the benefits to our customers and fans."

Skoda Kushaq Variants Prices (Ex-Showroom) Engine/Transmission Options 1.0 TSI MT 1.0 TSI AT 1.5 TSI MT 1.5 TSI AT Classic ₹ 10.89 Lakh - - - Onyx ₹ 12.89 Lakh ₹ 13.49 Lakh Signature ₹ 14.19 Lakh ₹ 15.29 Lakh ₹ 15.69 Lakh ₹ 16.89 Lakh Monte Carlo ₹ 15.60 Lakh ₹ 16.70 Lakh ₹ 17.10 Lakh ₹ 18.30 Lakh Prestige ₹ 16.09 Lakh ₹ 17.19 Lakh ₹ 17.59 Lakh ₹ 18.79 Lakh

The price reduction is across the range and for all engine and transmission options. Skoda says customers will see benefits up to 10 per cent on their choice of the model, variants, engines and transmissions. Both the Kushaq and Slavia draw power from the 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine options. Transmission choices include the 6-speed manual paired with both engines, while the 1.0 TSI gets a torque converter and a 7-speed DSG paired with the 1.5 TSI.

Furthermore, Skoda Auto India is offering a range of additional benefits including exchange and corporate bonus options, special finance and insurance schemes through its banking partners. There are extended warranty, service and maintenance packages as well.

