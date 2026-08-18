Skoda Octavia RS bookings reopen in India; Superb to return with diesel engine

Skoda Auto India has announced the return of the Octavia RS and the Superb to the Indian market. While the Octavia RS will arrive in another limited batch, the Superb will make its comeback with a diesel engine.

Octavia RS bookings reopen with 50 units on offer

The Octavia RS will return to India in limited numbers, with bookings opening on August 18. Skoda has set the booking amount at ₹2.5 lakh and will offer only 50 units in this batch.

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Customers who had previously reserved an Octavia RS but could not get a car because of limited availability will get priority access. Their booking window will open at 8 PM on August 18 and remain open until 5 PM on August 19. After that, bookings will be opened to other customers.

The new Octavia RS uses a 2.0 TSI engine producing 195 kW, or 265 PS, and is paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. It also gets power-adjustable sports front seats with heating and massage functions, along with a Head-Up Display, ADAS and progressive dynamic steering. Skoda will offer the Octavia RS in Mamba Green, Velvet Red and Magic Black. Deliveries are scheduled to begin at the start of the festive season.

Also Read : Skoda Slavia facelift unveiled, gets new transmission, rear seat massager, 360-degree camera and more

Superb returns to India with a diesel engine

The bigger news is the return of the Superb, which will come back to India with a TDI diesel powertrain. Skoda has not announced the price yet, but customers can currently register their interest in the sedan.

The India-spec Superb will feature LED Matrix headlamps and a Cognac leather interior. Its equipment list will also include electrically adjustable, heated, ventilated and massage-enabled front seats, along with a Rear Sleep Package and Dynamic Chassis Control.

The sedan will also get a comprehensive set of ADAS features. Skoda says the return of the diesel engine is intended to add to the Superb’s long-distance touring and comfort-oriented character. Deliveries of the Superb TDI are scheduled to begin towards the end of the second quarter of next year. The company has not yet announced an exact launch date or pricing for the sedan.

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