Skoda Kylaq Vs Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra Xuv 3xo: Mileage Compared

Skoda Kylaq's fuel efficiency compared to rivals: Which SUV offers best mileage?

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 24 Jan 2025, 11:26 AM
  • Skoda Auto has revealed the fuel efficiency figures of the Kylaq, its first sub-compact SUV.
Skoda Kylaq with the manual gearbox has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 19.68 kmpl, one of the best mileage offered by any SUV in its category.

Skoda has recently revealed the official fuel efficiency figures of its latest SUV Kylaq. The sub-compact SUV, Skoda's first in India, has been launched at a starting price of 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Skoda aims to grab the rising popularity of the sub-compact SUVs as it aims to take on some of the big names in the segment like Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet among others.

The Skoda Kylaq SUV is offered with a single turbocharged petrol engine mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. The carmaker says the Kylaq with manual transmission will offer mileage of up to 19.68 kmpl. The automatic version of the SUV will offer up to 19.06 kmpl of fuel efficiency. Here is a quick look at how the Skoda Kylaq SUV's mileage compares to some of its key rivals in the segment.

(Read more: Skoda Kylaq to Mahindra BE 6 - Five most talked-about new car launches in 2024)

Skoda Kylaq fuel efficiency compared to rivals

On paper, the Kylaq SUV offers the best fuel efficiency figures compared to its rivals. The automatic variants of the Kylaq, which promises 19.05 kmpl mileage, is the best fuel efficiency figure when compared to the likes of Nexon, Brezza, Sonet, Venue or XUV 3XO. The Kylaq is offered with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine that can generate 113 bhp of power and peak torque of 178 Nm.

Also Read : 2025 Skoda Kodiaq unveiled at Auto Expo. Here's when it is launching

The Venue and Sonet are the only two rivals of the Kylaq which offer similar spec engine choices. While it is marginally less powerful than the two rivals, the Kylaq offers better torque output. However, the Kylaq stands second among the three when it comes to mileage. The automatic variants of the Venue with 1.0-litre turbo petrol offers a little over 18 kmpl of mileage. The Sonet's turbo petrol unit with DCT gearbox offers marginally better efficiency than the Kylaq.

The Kylaq's other key rivals like the Nexon, Brezza and XUV 3XO are offered with more powerful engines with better ouput figures. Barring the Brezza, the other SUVs come with a 1.2-litre petrol engine. Maruti Brezza is offered with a 1.5-litre unit, the biggest engine in the segment. In the manual variants, the 19.68 kmpl mileage offered by the Kylaq is second best to XUV 3XO's 20.01 kmpl. Among others, only the Sonet comes closer to Kylaq with a mileage of 18.83 kmpl mileage in the manual variant. The other two SUVs offer less than 18 kmpl of fuel efficiency in manual variants. However, the Brezza tops the list of automatic variants with best mileage of 19.8 kmpl.

First Published Date: 24 Jan 2025, 11:26 AM IST
