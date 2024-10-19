Want to buy the Mahindra XUV 3XO? You should know these key highlights

Published Oct 19, 2024

The XUV 3XO comes in nine variants and brings both petrol and diesel engine options

Priced within Rs 7.79 lakh to 15.49 lakh, the XUV 3XO brings 16 colour options

The SUV comes with two 10.25-inch displays for the infotainment and cluster

Rear occupants in the XUV 3XO get access to rear AC vents with USB charging

The car includes dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, and a cooled glovebox

The cabin features leatherette upholstery and soft-touch panels on the dashboard

The XUV 3XO comes with a panoramic sunroof which Mahindra claims to be the largest in the segment. 

The XUV 3XO has six airbags, three-point seatbelts, and electronic stability control

Level-2 ADAS brings a 360-degree camera alongside a front radar sensor to the car
