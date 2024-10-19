Want to buy the Mahindra XUV 3XO? You should know these key highlights

The XUV 3XO comes in nine variants and brings both petrol and diesel engine options
Priced within Rs 7.79 lakh to ₹15.49 lakh, the XUV 3XO brings 16 colour options
The SUV comes with two 10.25-inch displays for the infotainment and cluster
Rear occupants in the XUV 3XO get access to rear AC vents with USB charging
The car includes dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, and a cooled glovebox
The cabin features leatherette upholstery and soft-touch panels on the dashboard
The XUV 3XO comes with a panoramic sunroof which Mahindra claims to be the largest in the segment.
The XUV 3XO has six airbags, three-point seatbelts, and electronic stability control
Level-2 ADAS brings a 360-degree camera alongside a front radar sensor to the car